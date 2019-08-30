Francesca Ferrara captured first place in a triathlon.
Ferrara won the Guilford Lake Triathlon tri open women’s division title in a time of 1:24:27.40. The closest competitor was nine minutes off Ferrara’s pace.
Guilford Lake is a lake in Columbiana County, Ohio.
Ferrara, 30, owns Alice’s Pizza and Sweet Chessie’s Bakery in New Wilmington, is a real estate agent for Castle Realty and a mom to daughter Carmelina. Ferrara is a granddaughter of world-renowned boxing referee and New Castle native Bobby Ferrara.
