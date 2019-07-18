Fennick out as Laurel baseball coach

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Laurel High will have a new baseball coach next year.
The reason for the change, however, is not being shared.
The job formerly held by Todd Fennick, who led the team to one of its most successful seasons in school history, has been posted in the district and in the New Castle News. Whether Fennick resigned or stepped down is something that all parties say will stay in-house.
“I really have no comment,” Fennick said.
When asked if he had resigned, his answer again was, “I have no comment.”
Laurel athletic director Mike Krol said that he, too, could not comment.
“You’ll need to talk to the central office and (superintendent) Lenny Rich,” he said.
“The job has been posted and advertised,” Rich said. “That is the only comment that the district will have.”
Laurel finished 13-8 in 2019, Fennick’s fourth season. The team advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals before losing to eventual champion Seton-LaSalle 5-4, but moved into the PIAA playoffs with a 4-2 upset of WPIAL top seed Shenango in the district quarterfinals. The Spartans won their first state postseason game in program history, 2-0 against Bishop Guilfoyle, before losing to Seton-LaSalle 3-2 in the PIAA quarterfinals. Fennick’s career record with Laurel is just 32-37, but he led the team to a 25-14 combined mark the last two seasons.
Fennick’s team became a subject of discussion when it forfeited a game to Neshannock for a violation of the 100-pitch count.
The Spartans had picked up a 5-4 win over visiting Neshannock on April 17. But they did so when Will Shaffer, who started that game, threw 105 pitches.
The PIAA increased the baseball pitch count from 100 to 105 going into this season for playoff games only, of which Fennick said he was unaware, so Laurel forfeited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.