It was a back-and-forth battle for the Shenango High girls basketball team on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats found a way to capture a win over Marion Center.
The WPIAL Class 2A champions captured a 50-43 home victory over Marion Center in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
“I thought we got outworked for most of the game. I give Marion Center a lot of credit. They played with a lot of energy and a lot of physicality,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “You asked me today about the WPIAL hangover, maybe that’s what it looks like. But, we dug deep, we found a way to win and that’s what good teams do. I knew this wasn’t going to be easy.
“I didn’t like the fact that I thought we got careless. We didn’t know who we had at times — the mental part of the game — and I thought we took a while probably after a really stern halftime talk to get out of that.”
Shenango (22-4) advances to the second round of PIAA playoffs and will face Lakeview (19-7) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“I’ll give them tomorrow off,” LaRocco said on advancing. “I’ll be in the film room all day tomorrow figuring out who we play and getting film. Then, we’ll lace them back up on Tuesday.”
Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi struck after sinking a bucket with 7:46 left in the first quarter. Fedrizzi paced the Lady Wildcats with 21 points.
“I feel like this was one of the first teams that really played us with man this season, too. That was definitely a big difference,” Fedrizzi said. “They really pressed us. I think we got in our heads a little bit with that, but we came out strong, I think we handled it pretty well and came out with the win.”
“I thought this probably wasn’t one of Em’s better games and she had 21 (points). That’s my expectations for Emilee,” LaRocco said. “Not that she didn’t play well. I was probably as tough on Emilee and Kylee (Rubin) tonight as I’ve ever been in the two years I’ve been with them, vocally. Usually I don’t have to motivate those two. I don’t think the word motivate was tonight, but just a little, ‘Hey, let’s go.
“This could be the last game you ever lace them up,’ and I usually don’t have to do them with those two and as they always do they responded.”
The man-to-man defense seemed to frustrate Shenango’s offense.
“I knew they were going to play us man, but I never imagined it would bother us the way it did,” LaRocco said. “I thought Em became passive at times and that’s something she usually never does. They were doing a good job of doubling down on Kylee (Rubin) and making it hard. I think we just kind of got panicky with the ball. Every time it seemed like we would get up by four or six (points) or make a run we’d have a turnover or things like that. You can’t do that against good teams.
“It seems like my players were just kind of doing what we wanted to do. Go here and they weren’t going there. That’s what frustrated me more than anything tonight because I thought when we did execute we did some good stuff. We got through it and we’ll enjoy this tonight.”
Marion Center’s (14-13) Kaelee Elkin and then Lydia Miller took a two-point lead for their team at the free-throw line in the first quarter before Fedrizzi tied the game at 6. Shenango’s Rubin sank a layup and Fedrizzi netted a point at the charity stripe to end the first quarter with a one-point lead over the Lady Stingers.
Shenango’s Janie Natale and Rubin supplied the rest of the points in the game. Natale netted 15 points while Rubin had 14 of her own.
“This girl is in a lot of pain that people don’t know about,” LaRocco said of Natale. “Win, lose, draw or whatever...I’ve never been around anybody who has taken it upon themselves to become a leader both by example and by her play. I couldn’t be prouder of Janie.
“Everyday she walks in and I say ‘How are you feeling,’ (she says), ‘Good,’ and she walks by me. She played 32 minutes at the Pitt Field House on a big floor; she played 32 minutes tonight...on a foot that’s cracked. I couldn’t ask for anymore out of that kid. I’m so proud of her. I can’t even describe it.”
The Lady Wildcats tried to pull away but Marion Center continued to tie the game at 16, 18 and 20 in the second quarter.
Shenango outshot Marion Center by one point in the second to enter halftime with a 25-23 lead.
LaRocco said the talk at halftime was, “We needed to wake up or our season was over,” adding, “We were getting outworked and they were more physical than us. I told them, ‘After Thursday, we are WPIAL champions. We’ve set a standard here and we’re not living up to that end of it tonight.’ We needed to be more physical.”
Marion Center’s Miller chipped in a bucket with 29 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the game at 36.
“I thought Amara DeFrank in the third quarter grabbed some key rebounds,” LaRocco said. “I thought Elyse (Lenhart) who’s been battling the flu gave us some key defensive minutes, but (we were) way too careless with the ball.”
Fedrizzi sank some free throws with less than a minute left in the game to give Shenango a 47-40 lead. Fedrizzi was five for seven in the fourth quarter and seven for 10, overall, at the free-throw line.
LaRocco said the media timeouts that happen in the PIAA playoffs helped him tonight.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever played in a game with a media timeout. Tonight it probably saved me two timeouts,” LaRocco said.
“One time I was getting ready to call for one and it was 4:01 and coach (Bob) Natale said, ‘No, don’t do it.’”
Marion Center’s Kenadee Elkin responded to the seven-point lead by hitting a long ball to narrow it to 47-43 and then calling a timeout. Rubin grabbed the last layup of the night with 20 seconds left and then Natale ended it at the charity stripe with 2.6 seconds left in the game to seal the deal.
