BEAVER FALLS — Shenango High girls basketball standout Emilee Fedrizzi turned in a record-setting performance Saturday.
Fedrizzi knocked down a school-record eight 3-pointers to help lead the top-seeded Lady Wildcats to a 54-44 come-from-behind win over fifth-seeded Burgettstown in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal matchup at Beaver Falls High.
Fedrizzi scored 32 points on just 11 shots, going 8 of 10 from behind the arc, while making her only two-point field goal attempt. She scored 24 of her points in the second half as Shenango erased a 26-21 halftime deficit.
Fedrizzi also handed out five assists.
"Emilee just took over in the second half. She is smooth and doesn't get rattled," Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. "There is no situation that is too big for her.
"I've never seen anyone take over a game like she did. She wouldn't let her team lose. She was filling it up; I couldn't be prouder."
The win propels Shenango (21-4) into the WPIAL Class 3A championship game for the first time in program history. The Lady Wildcats will meet Section 1 rival and second-seeded Freedom (20-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center. The teams split the regular-season series, with each team winning at home. Both teams have secured PIAA playoff berths as well.
"I'm so proud of these girls. It was a gutsy, gutsy win," LaRocco said. "Burgettstown was very good.
"The girls talked about this goal of getting to The Pete. "We're not happy just getting there. We're going down for one thing and that's to win the gold."
The Lady Blue Devils (19-6) led 38-36 after three quarters. Burgettstown's Jill Frazier hit a 3-pointer with 4:13 to go for a 43-41 advantage.
Fedrizzi knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining to give Shenango the lead for good at 44-43. She hit another one with 2:47 left, pushing the lead to 47-43.
"No situation is too big for Emilee," LaRocco said. "In my eyes, she's our section MVP. I don't know anyone that means more to her team than she does.
"She usually draws tough defensive assignments. She caught fire yesterday and we kept giving her the ball. My kids are so unselfish."
Shenango closed the game on a 13-1 run.
Janie Natale, battling injury issues, was next with nine points on three 3-pointers for the Lady Wildcats. She played about 28 minutes in the win.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of Janie Natale," LaRocco said. "She made three big 3s. No girl wants it more than Janie.
"To watch her play through pain is incredible. She started out with a knee injury. Now a stress fracture in her foot. There's no way you will keep her out Thursday. I'm proud of my whole team. '
Kylee Rubin contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the winners.
Kaitlyn Nease netted 19 points for Burgettstown.
