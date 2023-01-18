Emilee Fedrizzi has been the go-to point guard for the Shenango High girls basketball team this season.
On Monday, Fedrizzi led the Lady ‘Cats with 15 points in a 49-23 WPIAL Class 1-2A victory against South Side Beaver. Fedrizzi had six assists and six steals in that game and was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
“It was a good game for us,” Fedrizzi said. “I thought we played good offensively and defensively. It was one of our better games this season.”
The Lady ‘Cats suffered a 51-32 nonsection loss to Laurel on Wednesday. Fedrizzi netted seven points against the Lady Spartans.
On Sunday, in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College, Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 39 points and seven assists in a 69-54 win over Farrell.
“I kind of just kept shooting,” Fedrizzi said of the game against Farrell. “We didn’t have Janie (Natale), she’s our main shooter obviously, so I really just wanted to step up that game and take as many shots as I could and they were just falling.”
“It was a quiet 39 — believe it or not. At one point I looked up, they had the points on the scoreboard, and she had 32. I was like, ‘Holy cow,’ but that’s the way Emilee does things,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “She scored 39 points on 24 shots which is not a lot of shots for someone who scored 39. She’s been really on a tear offensively. She doesn’t really shoot that much, but she’s cashing in on what she’s doing. Right now, she’s pretty good offensively.”
Fedrizzi set a school record for girls basketball in scoring the most points in a single game.
“I didn’t know until (Coach LaRocco) told me that I needed six more points and then I started getting a little nervous,” Fedrizzi said. “I’m glad he waited to tell me about that. I really didn’t expect it. I kind of just was playing and wasn’t really thinking about how many points I had. When he told me that I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get it.’ I was right there so I was glad.”
For her efforts, Fedrizzi was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Fedrizzi has supplied 218 points so far this season. She averages 50 percent in two-point field goals and 43 percent from behind the arch.
The senior has grabbed 72 assists and 32 steals on the hardwood.
LaRocco commented that, in his two years of coaching Shenango, Fedrizzi has improved, “Leaps and bounds,” adding, “Not necessarily as a player but probably as a point guard. I was a former point guard so I’m probably harder on my point guards than anybody. I expected a lot of her and she never once batted an eye just, ‘Yes, coach,’ and goes about her business. From what she was capable of doing then to what she is capable of doing now is just a tribute to her.
“One thing I admire most about Emilee is if you come here and stayed here to watch our practice you would swear she was playing in a game. She does everything game speed to get better. Any drill we do, she wants to get better and it’s her hard work showing right now and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
A daughter of Bob and Karla Fedrizzi, the senior point guard has been playing basketball since the third grade.
“I’ve always been into sports when I was younger,” Fedrizzi said. “I’d say my parents definitely pushed me to get involved in as much as I could. I met all of my friends through basketball too and we’ve all become really close so I stuck with it because of that.”
Fedrizzi credits the friends she made in basketball and their relationships as the biggest strength that is propelling the Lady ‘Cats (5-1 section, 11-4 overall) to success.
“We’ve been playing with each other ever since we were in elementary school,” Fedrizzi said. “We’re all really close and I feel like that definitely helps a lot. Coming from last year, we definitely wanted to improve a lot this year. I feel like we practiced a lot over the summer and we’ve been doing good, taking practice seriously and playing good.”
Fedrizzi commented that the team has been playing good so far.
“We did go through a little rough patch a couple of weeks ago, but we’ve really picked it up,” she said. “We got big wins that we wanted to win from last year so it’s been good.”
The senior said the one thing that needs improved on is, “Our confidence and not getting in our heads a lot,” adding, “I feel like in a couple of games we’ve had quite a few turnovers. I feel like we’ve picked up from that, but it’s definitely our confidence, shooting the ball and just making the right plays.”
Fedrizzi commented about being in a leadership role as a senior.
“I’ve always had seniors that I looked up to,” Fedrizzi said. “I knew when I was a senior I definitely wanted to be encouraging for the younger girls and have a positive environment. I think all of us seniors have definitely had that this year. Really we want it for us and our coaches and everyone supporting us.”
Fedrizzi said the younger players on Shenango’s roster are great support.
“Even at practices, just playing defense on us and helping us with that is a big thing,” she said. “They’re the most supportive girls I know and that’s a big thing for us this year too I think.”
Fedrizzi feels her abilities on the hardwood have improved since becoming the team’s point guard.
“I take pride in getting my teammates the ball, passes for them and assists,” Fedrizzi said. “I definitely picked up my shooting a lot this year too I’d say with it instead of just driving all the time. I have more confidence in my outside shooting.”
Fedrizzi praised LaRocco and the rest of the coaching staff.
“He’s been so supportive. They’ve been great coaches with us this year,” Fedrizzi said. “He pushes me to be my best and he doesn’t put a lot of pressure on me which I like. He believes in me; he’s always believed in me. They love us so much and they’re always pushing us to do our best.”
LaRocco said that Fedrizzi has taught him to become more calm.
“When I first got this job, especially last year, I was more vocal and maybe to a fault. I’m learning that everyday — not to,” LaRocco said. “I think what she taught me most is that hard work will pay off. You don’t need to tell anybody how good you are. She just goes out and shows it. Do I think she could play at the next level? I do. If anybody wanted a great kid to work hard, she’s the one.
“She’s taught me that you don’t have to tell anybody how good you are, I don’t have to tell anybody my coaching record, you just go out and prove it. She’s done that and she’s even taken that to another level.”
Fedrizzi also competes in volleyball and track and field for Shenango. She plans to attend Kent State University and major in nursing after graduation.
Fedrizzi doesn’t plan to play a sport at the collegiate level but plans to join a club or something to remain active because of athletics playing a huge role in her life.
