New Castle continued its winning ways Thursday against Shaler.
The defending WPIAL Class 5A champions cruised by the Titans, 66-53, at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“We came out of the gate, for the first time this year, really well,” Red Hurricane coach Ralph Blundo said. “We really talked about getting ready to play and being ready to play the right way. I told them during the timeout when it was eight to nine, ‘These guys are going to be coming all night long.’”
Fouls were an issue for New Castle starter Michael Wells. Wells was removed in the first quarter after two fouls.
“We knew it was going to be the kind of game it was, we played the whole first half without Mike Wells,” Blundo said. “He only played three minutes in the first half through the foul trouble and we were able to hang on.”
Shaler tied the game 12-12 in the first quarter. The Titans took the lead when Logan Bernesser had a layup, ending the first quarter 16-15.
Wells was called for a foul a third time in the second quarter with 7:15 left, putting him out the remainder of the first half. The ‘Canes took the lead in the second quarter and held a 27-19 advantage at the half.
“Mike actually is a really smart player and he would typically get in foul trouble even though he’s an aggressive player, a physical player and he knows how to play the game the right way,” Blundo said. “He got called for one early, not being in the right place to start, if you don’t start right then you can’t end right.
“Those are pivotal things that we talk about, little things that matter like that, we don’t think he’ll make that mistake again.”
Jonathan Anderson led New Castle with 14 points.
“Shaler is one of the better opponents we’re going to play this year, they’re a really good, gritty team, kind of like us,” Anderson said. “Mike Wells, our leading scorer, got into foul trouble early, so someone kind of has to pick up the slack for him.
“You’re just approaching it as a team and moving the ball and getting good shots to make up for it.”
Anderson’s majority of points were made in the third quarter, allowing the ‘Canes to end that quarter up 45-27.
“I think ball movement is really big, we got a good, deep team this year,” Anderson said. “We can move the ball all game so whoever shoots it has a good shot of making it, the key is to move the ball with this team.”
Shaler tried changing the pace during the fourth quarter but the comeback fell short.
