Farrell goes to overtime to claim second straight state football crown

HERSHEY — Normally, good hang time on a kick references a punt. But Thursday afternoon’s PIAA Class 1A championship hung in the balance on a field goal into a 20-plus-miles-per-hour wind.
Brian Hilton Jr. lofted a 22-yard game-winner in overtime, forging Farrell High’s football program to its second consecutive commonwealth crown, 10-7, over Bishop Guilfoyle.
Hilton’s kick, out of Christian Hartley’s hold, floated straight up in the air, but settled over the crossbar with about a yard-and-a-half to spare, Marauders’ mentor Justin Wheeler told his broken-hearted team.
Steelers coach Anthony Pegues listened to his inner voice — his brother Marlon Pegues.
“He said, ‘At some point in time, you’re going to have to kick a field goal,’ and I was like, ‘No way, I’ll never kick a field goal.’ But all I could hear was him talking through my headsets into my brain saying, ‘kick the field goal,’ so I said why not? At that point in time, kick the field goal and win the game,” Pegues explained.
Farrell’s proud program produces playmaking athletes, not placekickers. And according to Pegues, Hilton had never attempted a field goal in a game situation.
“Never ... first one ever. I think that’s the first one attempted, and it just happened to be for the state championship and the game-winner,” Pegues proudly pointed out.“That’s the first one that I can remember ... but we’ll take it.”
Ironically, Hilton had the distinction of blocking an attempted 23-yard field by Bishop Guilfoyle’s Deven Wyandt after the Marauders had won the coin toss to take the OT’s initial possession. Hilton had also laid out in a diving, end-zone attempt to haul down Raymond Raver Jr.’s 4th-and-30 pass with approximately six minutes remaining in regulation and the tilt tied at 7.
“I was very banged up,” admitted Hilton, his teeth chattering from the frigid, on-field, 30-plus degree wind-chill temperatures. “But it was my last game, and I just had to suck it up and fight through all the adversity.
“This feels great ... I can’t explain ... but it’s the greatest thing that ever happened, yes sir,” Hilton added.
After an 0-2 start to the season, it was the 14th consecutive conquest for Farrell (14-2), which also captured back-to-back commonwealth crowns in 1995-96 led by Lou Falconi.
“Never in a million years, if somebody had said ‘You’re going to win the game with a field goal in these conditions, no!” the former Farrell head coach related. “I was dying. I said, ‘I hope we don’t try this.’”
Through four frames, Farrell forged a 215-103 edge in total yards (196-65 on the ground, led by Anthony Stallworth’s game-high 26-carry, 113-yard performance). However, the District 6-champion Marauders overachieved.
Trailing 7-0 a minute-and-a-half into the final frame, BG’s Cameron Maloney blocked Hilton’s punt, and teammate Jack Donoughe recovered and returned it about nine yards to Farrell’s 5. Three plays later, Keegan Myrick muscled in from a yard out and Wyandt’s PAT knotted the count at 7 with 9:07 remaining in regulation.
The first half’s lone score was set up in the second stanza by the game’s first turnover.
BG’s Zach McCloskey’s fumble on a first-down carry at his own 21-yard line was covered by Anthony Jackson and Hilton for Farrell. Stallworth sprinted for 20 yards on first down, then the Steelers’ scored on the goal-to-go situation from the 1 as Raver burrowed in. Hilton kicked the conversion.
The teams traded two subsequent turnovers, but were unable to capitalize. Dwight Ravenscraft pilfered a pass for Farrell and BG’s Adrian Johnson recovered Raver’s 1st-and-10 fumble from the Marauders’ 22 with 39 ticks remaining to intermission.
Pegues has been a part of the proud program, having played for Farrell and Falconi and served as its offensive coordinator under Samuels.
“It just feels go good, you know what I mean? But I’m gonna say it again: It was never about me ... it’s about these kids.”
