Lawrence County high school football fields will welcome fans Friday night.
A total of 15 percent capacity will be allowed to attend the final two New Castle High home games, according to athletic director Sam Flora. The first of those two games is set for 7 p.m. Friday when the Red Hurricane hosts Beaver in a WPIAL Parkway Conference game.
Taggart Stadium seats 7,800, and New Castle had about 130 fans for last week’s game against Central Valley, and Flora said that about 100 of them were from Central Valley.
So the Red Hurricane can “legally” put 1,170 in the stadium, plus the district has installed two large tents since locker rooms cannot be used.
“We have massive room around the track,” Flora said. “Beaver’s AD (Sam Cercone) said just the other day how we had never seen that room around a track. We’re not counting people who are coming in, we’re just going to leave the gate open and let them in. I can’t imagine that we’ll have more than 1,000, although it’s Homecoming and our Pink-Out, so hopefully we’ll have a nice crowd.”
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 at New Castle.
Union seats 800. Athletic director and football coach Stacy Robinson said his understanding is that 25 percent will be allowed in but wasn’t sure if that included players, coaches or staff.
“We’re still finding things out,” Robinson said. “I’m just glad to be able to have fans there.”
The Scotties are on the road Friday night at Moon, taking on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Union will close the regular season with home games against Fort Cherry (Oct. 16) and Burgettstown (Oct. 23).
