A handful of familiar faces are in new places this winter.
For the 2021-2022 basketball season, some Lawrence County head coaches moved from one position to another, while in another instance the coach didn’t have to travel far for a new position.
Shenango
Bob Natale, formerly the longtime boys assistant coach under John Sarandrea and Ralph Blundo at New Castle High School, made his way to Shenango this winter as an assistant in the girls program.
“It’s gone pretty well,” Natale said. “It’s different, that’s for sure. A girls game and a guys game is a little bit different. I think the girls game is more Xs and Os.
He said he’s learning every day something new on how to coach the girls.
“One of the biggest transitions has been I’m still used to playing Tuesdays and Friday,” Natale said.
Natale, a teacher in the New Castle Area School District, also attributed his change in coaching position to watching his nephews, the Stanley brothers, play basketball at Union where his brother-in-law Mark is the coach.
“I have nephews who play for Union and I always felt bad that I couldn’t watch them play,” Natale said. “It was more of a family decision. I’m enjoying myself tremendously.”
Joining Natale is Ricci LaRocco, who went from assistant coach for the Shenango boys team to the head coach for the Lady ‘Cats.
From Mohawk to Laurel
Nick Marmo was the Mohawk High School varsity boys coach for six seasons, but went just 21-111. He’s now an assistant boys coach at Laurel under head coach Ken Locke.
Marmo said he wanted a smaller coaching role so he could spend more time focusing on his family and personal life.
“Once you get into the coaching circle, you kind of get to know everybody and they had an opening,” Marmo said, noting his prior relationship with fellow assistant coach Jason Burke. “It kind of fit with what I have going on in my life right now.
“It gave me an opportunity to come out and work with their team and it’s great to still be involved but have a lesser role to do things with my family.”
Marmo, who teaches in New Castle, is an assistant football coach at Westminster College in the fall. He said the only real difference going from Mohawk to Laurel is the color scheme.
“Kenny (Locke) runs a good program out there and they want to win,” Marmo said. “It’s important to them. I wanted to be involved but I didn’t know how much time and it worked for him. He basically said, ‘We’d love you as much as we can have you,’ and it’s been working out well.”
Mohawk’s familiar face
Replacing Marmo is a familiar face from the Mohawk community.
After leading the girls program to its back-to-back WPIAL Class 3A championships and deep playoff runs — including a trip to last year’s PIAA Class 3A title game — Mike O’Lare is moving over to leading the boys program.
In 15 seasons, O’Lare was 229-127 and made the WPIAL playoffs 13 times. It is a unique transition for coaches to go from one position to another in the same school.
O’Lare — a teacher in the Mohawk district — also brought with him his assistant coaches, including Aliya Gage. Gage played under O’Lare before moving on to compete at Westminster College. She’s the lone woman coach on a boys basketball coaching staff in Lawrence County.
