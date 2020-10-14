Tagg Walker captured first place in a District 10 home meet against Sharon.
The Greyhounds won the meet, 15-50.
Walker won the race in 13:02 and teammate Akito Hatch was second in 13:46. Beau Reed was third for Wilmington in 13:58, while Henry Ochs captured fourth in 14:43. Ethan Winters claimed fifth in 14:55.
Girls cross country
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Wilmington knocked off visiting Sharon in a District 10 meet, 28-31.
Grace Mason finished second for the Lady Greyhounds in 13:26 and teammate Emma Mason was fifth in 14:29. Becka Book took sixth in 14:49, Jaden Hinderliter was seventh in 15:26 and Elise Hilton finished eighth in 15:30.
Volleyball
Neshannock prevails
Julia Germond Loudon recorded 12 points and four aces for the Lady Lancers in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 Section 1-2A road win over Beaver Falls.
Marian Haggerty slammed 10 kills for Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match as well, 25-14, 25-16.
Ellwood City cruises
The Lady Wolverines recorded a 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 Section 1-2A home victory over Freedom.
Ellwood City is now 11-0.
The Lady Wolverines won the JV match, 25-11, 25-13.
Wilmington sweeps
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 27-25 District 10 home win over Mercer.
Remi Koi scooped up 22 digs for Wilmington and Rachel Lego posted five aces, 23 assists and three digs. Tigest Kelliher collected 11 digs and Emilie Richardson recorded eight kills.
Gabi Lego contributed seven kills and eight digs, while Paije Peterson posted five kills and three digs.
Union falls in five
The Lady Scots dropped a 24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-8 Section 1-1A road decision to Western Beaver.
Elise Booker notched nine kills, three blocks and three aces for Union (4-3, 4-4), while Aleigha Toy tallied four kills. Amanda Book and Raquel Zarlingo delivered three kills apiece for the Lady Scots.
Union won the JV match, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Isabell King scooped up 21 digs with five kills for the Lady Scots, and Dalaina Jones delivered 17 digs and three kills. Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with nine digs and Zoe Lepri spiked four kills.
Laurel tops Shenango
The Lady Spartans posted a 25-10, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Josey Fortuna had 20 assists for Laurel (8-3) and Mackenzie Miles added 21 passes to target and 35 digs. Reese Bintrim contributed seven blocks and four aces, while Lilly Pancher and Regan Atkins notched nine kills apiece.
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with eight digs and seven kills, while Kylee Rubin recorded eight digs and 10 kills
Kassidy Peters posted 18 assists for the Lady Wildcats and Ashley DeCarbo delivered seven digs. Emma Callahan contributed 10 digs and seven points. Maria Bryant served eight points.
Mohawk holds on for win
Krista Kunkle served 19 points for the Lady Warriors in a 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 15-12 Section 1-2A home decision over New Brighton.
Megan Veon slammed 12 kills and Tori Micco chipped in with 11 assists.
Mohawk won the JV match 25-19, 25-16
Deyani Revis registered 11 points and Morgan Fry added 10.
Girls tennis
Ellwood ousted in first round
The Lady Wolverines won one match in dropping a 4-1 WPIAL Class 2A playoff decision to host South Park.
Maddy McCommons picked up the lone win for Ellwood City (5-3) at No. 3 singles.
Girls soccer
Walker lifts Wilmington to win
The Lady Greyhounds’ Reese Walker scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in overtime in a 3-2 District 10, Region 1-1A victory over visiting Mercer on Monday.
The teams were tied at 2 at the half.
Sarah Dieter, Lindsey Martineau and Walker scored for Wilmington (7-1, 8-1). Ava Krepp and Anna Williams earned assists for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington scored the first two goals, before the Lady M’s knotted the count just before the half.
Leah Gerstnecker picked up the win in goal.
Mohawk falls
Freedom defeated the Lady Warriors, 5-1, in a Section 3-1A matchup.
Natalie Quear scored Mohawk’s lone goal in the first half.
The Lady Bulldogs led 2-1 at the half.
