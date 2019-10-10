Wilmington mounted a dramatic rally to pull out a close decision over Karns City, 13-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-13.
Madison Wigley had 15 assists and 14 digs for the Lady Greyhounds, while Alex Anderson added 11 kills and 13 digs, Keegan McConahy 12 kills and 17 digs, Gabi Lego 10 kills, Mackenzie Wigley 19 digs and Tigest Kelliher nine digs.
Wilmington is now 2-3 in region, 8-6 overall.
Mohawk falls to New Brighton
The Lady Warriors lost a heartbreaker at home, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24.
Talia Magno had three aces, five kills and three blocks for Mohawk (3-12), Megan Veon added eight kills and seven digs, Mackenzie Kushma 17 assists and Jenny Lyda three kills.
Mohawk was a 25-14, 25-9 winner in JV behind Audrey Magno’s three aces and four kills and Ryleigh Logan’s three kills.
Girls soccer
Wilmington a winner
The Lady Greyhounds topped Sharpsville 9-0 in District 10, Region 1-1A action on Senior Night.
The halftime score was 6 to 0.
Wilmington goals came from Lindsey Martineau (3), Anna Williams (2), Ashley Wignall (2) and Alexis Lambert and Emma Hill.
Assists were from Reese Walker (3), Martineau (2), Hill, Camryn Kollar and Williams.
Lady ‘Hounds goalkeeper Taylor Kendall earned the shutout.
Wilmington is now 5-0 in the region, 11-3 overall.
Mohawk falls to Freedom
The Lady Warriors dropped a 3-1 Section 3-1A decision to Freedom at home.
Ashley Hepler scored the goal for Mohawk on an assistant from Madison Cole.
Freedom led 1-0 at the half.
Alexa Nulph had 26 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.