Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover fared well in the two-day District 10, Class 2A Golf Championship.
The event was held at The Country Club, in Meadville. It is a par-72 course.
Hoover, a freshman, placed tied for 11th with a 36-hole 183.
Hoover was 13th after 18 holes with a 91.
North East junior Lydia Swan won the event with a 140. The top three golfers move on to the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championship.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds roll
Emily Huff, Reese Walker and Lindsey Martineau scored three goals apiece to propel Wilmington to a 14-1 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.
The Lady Greyhounds (6-1) led 5-0 at the half.
Ava Krepp, Anna Williams, Sarah Dieter, Analise Hendrickson and Annalee Gardner netted one goal each for Wilmington.
Williams assisted on four goals for the winners, while Martineau contributed three. Dieter delivered two assists. Hendrickson, Gardner and Sarah Thomas tallied one assist each.
Leah Gerstnecker made two saves in goal to earn the win.
Girls tennis
Wilmington sweeps foe
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches in a District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Oil City.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Grace Hendrickson (No. 2) and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington (9-3 region, 9-3 overall).
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1) and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) also scored victories for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Dayton Burk 6-1, 6-4.
2. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Emily Russell 6-3, 6-2.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Kayla DeShazo 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Kassidy Sulley/Emily Bly 6-2, 6-0.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Kaylee Copely/Kaitlyn Smith 6-0, 6-2.
