Mohawk topped Riverside in a Section 5-2A golf matchup on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest, 215-230. It was the final match of the regular season for the Warriors.
Jack Barth shot an even-par 35 for Mohawk (5-7, 7-7), while Mason Hopper chipped in with a 42. Jackson Miller scored a 44, Keigan Hopper notched a 45 and Kaden Young contributed a 49.
Hoover leads Greyhounds
Kaitlyn Hoover shot a 41 to pace Wilmington to a 180-202 win over Reynolds on the front 9 at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Garrett Heller carded a 42 for the Greyhounds and Presley Deep delivered a 48. Brayden McCown was next with a 49. Heller scored an eagle on the par-five No. 9 hole.
Ellwood City wins title
Milo Sesti and Joey Hudson led the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team to the Tam O’Shanter Invitational championship at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. Sesti’s score of 80 helped Ellwood City break a first-place tie with Conneaut, as his score was lower than the best Conneaut player. Both teams finished with a 340.
Hudson added an 81 for the Wolverines to finish fourth overall.
A total of 18 schools competed in the event.
Girls soccer
Shoaff nets five goals
Abby Shoaff scored five goals, leading Mohawk to an 8-2 Section 3-1A home win over Neshannock.
Wilmington edges Mercer
Lindsey Martineau’s second-half goal was the difference as the Lady Greyhounds posted a 1-0 road win over the Lady Ms.
Volleyball
Wilmington sweeps foe
Remi Koi collected 23 digs to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 District 10 nonregion home win over West Middlesex.
Rachel Lego followed with 14 assists and 10 digs for Wilmington, while Tigest Kelliher scooped up seven digs. Maelee Whiting slammed three kills.
Lady Scots fall in four
Union dopped a 25-18, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13 Class 1A nonsection road decision to Eden Christian.
Elise Booker paced the Lady Scots (3-2, 3-3) with four blocks, six kills, five aces and 20 digs, while Raquel Zarlingo added 21 digs.
Maddie Kassi followed with 10 digs for Union and Amanda Book put away three kills
Union won the JV match, 25-11, 25-12.
Mallory Gorgacz notched seven digs for the Lady Scots and Nina DiNardo added seven assists. Zoe Lepri put away three kills.
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats registered a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 Section 1-2A road win over Mohawk.
No statistics were available for Shenango.
Talia Magno posted seven assists for the Lady Warriors and Megan Veon added six kills.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-14, 25-7.
Laurel tops Neshannock
The Lady Spartans captured a 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14 Section 1-2A road verdict over the Lady Lancers.
Regan Atkins had 15 kills with three aces for Laurel (5-2). Mackenzie Miles had 26 passes to target and 43 digs for the Lady Spartans, while Josey Fortuna contributed 29 assists. Reese Bintrim blocked four shots.
Aaralyn Nogay served 14 points for Neshannock (4-3) and Maddie DeMatteo posted 14 points and eight blocks.
Laurel won the JV match, 25-15, 25-12.
Shenango wins in three
Emilee Fedrizzi served 11 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-4 Section 1-2A road win over Beaver Falls.
Ellwood tops Neshannock
The Lady Wolverines recorded a 26-24, 25-14, 25-16 Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lancers.
Ellwood City won the JV match as well, 21-25, 25-6, 15-10.
Girls tennis
Lady Lancers roll
Neshannock won all five matches in defeating host Beaver Falls in a Section 4-2A match.
Ellwood City tops foe
The Lady Wolverines knocked off visiting Blackhawk in a Section 4-2A match, 4-1.
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Wilmington knocked off Kennedy Catholic in a 4-1 District 10, Region 2-2A road matchup.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2) and Taylor Dlugozima scored singles wins for Wilmington (8-2, 8-2).
The doubles teams of Jenna Allison/Savannah Bailey (No. 1) and Bella Toto/Mary Boyd also were victorious.
Wilmington also defeated Greenville, 4-1.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 1
SINGLES
1. Lydia Grove (KC) def. Grace Hendrickson 6-1, 6-1.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Andrea Suhar 6-0, 6-0.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Alaina Suhar 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Jenna Allison/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Clarissa Ealy/Krystal Truong 6-3, 6-1.
2. Bella Toto/Mary Boyd (W) won by forfeit.
Lady Lancers lose
Neshannock won just one match in dropping a 4-1 Section 4-2A road match to Central Valley.
Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski scored the lone win for Neshannock (4-3, 5-3), which was eliminated from the postseason race.
Following are the results:
CENTRAL VALLEY 4, NESHANNOCK 1
SINGLES
1. Maura Thomas Wright (CV) def. Cristina Memo 6-1, 6-3.
2. Rachel Hardek (CV) def. Ava Horn 7-5, 6-1.
3. Lauryn Johnsen (CV) def. Reese Zimmerman 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Jessica Bobeck/Abi Hudson 6-4, 6-4.
2. Taylor Gerdon/Amanda Kerr (CV) def. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga 6-2, 6-2.
EXHIBITION
Morgan Jones/Jennifer George (N) won 6-1.
