Neshannock High’s Liam McGann and Nick Viggiano along with Shenango’s Tommy George advanced in the WPIAL Section 5-2A qualifier held at Sylvan Heights yesterday.
In each Class 2A sectional qualifier, players would only advance to the Class 2A championship round by shooting the designated target score (within 10 shots of the course rating). The target score was 80 for Sylvan Heights.
Riverside’s Skyler Fox won the event, firing a four-under 67. McGann, Justin Hand (Riverside), Viggiano and George all shot a 79 to move on.
The individuals advance to the Class 2A sectional tournament on Sept. 26 at Allegheny Country Club. The top scorer in the Class 2A championship round will be the Class 2A champion.
The top 16 scorers from the WPIAL final round will qualify for the PIAA Western Region round at Tom’s Run Golf Course on Oct. 14, provided their score in the WPIAL championship round does not exceed 100.
The top 22 contestants from the Western Regional Qualifying Round will qualify for the PIAA Class 2A Championship, which will be held Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at a course to be selected by the PIAA.
VolleyballLady Warriors prevail
The Mohawk girls picked up their first win of the season, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 over visiting Beaver Falls in Section 1-2A play.
Talia Magno had three kills and three blocks for Mohawk (1-3, 1-4), while Cassie Jones added six digs, Paige Householder and Jenny Lyda three kills apiece, Megan Veon five kills and Angel Lindsay three digs.
In JV action, Mohawk won 25-18, 25-23 behind Audrey Magno’s four aces, Mikaela Theisler’s three aces, three digs and six assists and Krista Kunkle’s three aces and four digs.
Shenango sweeps foe
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 Section 1-1A home win over Aliquippa.
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 20 points and 10 aces, while Shannon Linz added 13 assists.
Angel Klein collected 10 points and seven kills for the Lady Wildcats. Grace Merkel added seven kills.
Shenango won the JV match as well, 25-10, 25-11.
Kassidy Peters notched 10 assists and eight aces for the Lady Wildcats. Fedrizzi followed with nine points and seven kills.
Union falls in four
The Lady Scots dropped a 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 Section 1-1A home decision to visiting Beaver County Christian.
Madison Wynn led Union (3-2, 4-2) with 17 kills, four blocks, 18 digs and three aces. Raquel Zarlingo was next with 12 digs and four aces for the Lady Scots, while Elise Booker scooped up 27 digs with five kills.
Nina Casalandra collected four kills for the hosts.
Union won the JV match, 25-17, 25-17.
Emily Siddall served 11 aces for the Lady Scots and Sydney Wrona delivered five kills, eight digs and four aces.
Ellwood upends Neshannock
The Lady Wolverines posted a 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lancers.
Angelina Nardone notched 34 assists to lead Ellwood City Lincoln and Breanna Reisinger scooped up 15 digs. Danielle McCowin contributed nine kills and seven blocks for the victors, while Avory Elchison served up three aces.
Girls soccer
Martineau nets three
Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau scored three goals to lead Wilmington to an 8-2 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Ava Krepp and Ashley Wignall scored two goals apiece for the Lady Greyhounds (1-0, 5-2). Emilia Labbiento added one tally for Wilmington.
Reese Walker posted three assists for the Lady Greyhounds and Martineau chipped in with a pair. Sarah Thomas and Krepp collected one each.
The Lady Greyhounds led 5-1 at the half.
