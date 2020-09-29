Abby Shoaff scored five goals, leading Mohawk to an 8-2 WPIAL Section 3-1A home win over Neshannock in girls soccer action.
Kristen Clark, Madisyn Cole and Savannah Yates scored one goal apiece for the Lady Warriors (1-4, 2-4).
Cole assisted on two goals for Mohawk. Paige Householder, Ava Nulph, Shoaff and Clark recorded one assist each for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk held a 5-0 lead at the half.
Abi Boehning made six saves to earn the win in goal.
Neshannock is now 0-4, 0-4.
Wilmington edges Mercer
Lindsey Martineau’s second-half goal was the difference as the Lady Greyhounds posted a 1-0 road win over the Lady Ms.
The game was scoreless at the half.
Martineau took a pass over the top from Reese Walker and was able to beat the Mercer goalkeeper for the tally.
Leah Gerstnecker made one save in the shutout to earn the victory.
Wilmington is now 4-1.
Volleyball
Shenango wins in three
Emilee Fedrizzi served 11 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-4 Section 1-2A road win over Beaver Falls.
Ashley DeCarbo added nine points, while Kassidy Peters posted eight points and seven assists.
Girls tennis
Lady Lancers roll
Neshannock won all five matches in defeating host Beaver Falls in a Section 4-2A match.
Cristina Memo (No. 1), Ava Horn (No. 2) and Reese Zimmerman (No. 3) earned singles wins for the Lady Lancers (4-2, 5-2).
The doubles teams of Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 1) and Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (No. 2) also were victorious.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Cristina Memo (N) def. Jessica Beaver 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ava Horn (N) def. Lydia Chen 6-0, 6-0.
3. Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Candice Jones 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Hannah Grymes/Jessica Horton 6-0, 6-2.
2. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (N) def. Madison Asher/Abby Golnik 6-0, 6-1.
EXHIBITION
Morgan Jones/Jennifer George (N) won 6-0.
