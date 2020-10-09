The Shenango High volleyball team continues to roll.
Kassidy Peters posted 16 points and 26 assists to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lancers on Thursday night.
Shenango is now 9-1.
Emilee Fedrizzi was next for the Lady Wildcats with 15 digs, 12 kills and seven points, while Kylee Rubin slammed 15 kills with 10 digs.
Hannah Zeigler served eight points for the winners and Emma Callahan added six.
Laurel sweeps foe
Reese Bintrim notched eight kills and five blocks to lift the Lady Spartans to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 Section 1-2A road win over Freedom.
Josey Fortuna recorded 17 assists for Laurel (7-3) and Lilly Pancher added eight kills. Mackenzie Miles tallied four aces, 16 passes to target and 11 digs.
Wilmington wins
The Lady Greyhounds scored a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 District 10, nonregion road victory over Kennedy Catholic.
Rachel Lego delivered 17 assists and 15 digs to lead Wilmington (8-0) and Remi Koi scooped up 15 digs.
Gabi Lego slammed six kills and Kaila Lahr notched eight digs and four kills. Paije Peterson posted three aces for the Lady Greyhounds.
Mohawk prevails in three
Tori Micco notched 15 points and nine assists to lead the Lady Warriors to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 Section 1-2A home victory over Beaver Falls.
Megan Veon added nine kills for Mohawk.
The Lady Warriors won the JV match, 25-17, 25-14.
Jenna Barth scored 14 points and Deyani Revis added eight. Audrey Magno posted five kills.
Boys cross country
Reed paces Wilmington
Beau Reed finished eighth for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 1-1/2A home meet against Grove City. The Eagles won the meet, 15-50.
Reed finished in 13:18 and teammate Akito Hatch was ninth in 13:19.
Ellwood tops pair
The Wolverines’ Marley Schweiger finished second in a meet against Mohawk and Riverside.
Ellwood City beat Mohawk (21-38) and Riverside (20-43), while the Warriors knocked off the Panthers, 24-31.
Nolan Curran took third for the Wolverines in 15:30 and teammate Joe Cioffi was sixth in 16:28. Joel Brooks (7th, 16:55) and Nick Wise (8th, 17:27) also ran for Ellwood City.
Kaleb Lloyd paced Mohawk, finishing fourth in 16:20 and teammate Brandon Nonnemacher was fifth in 16:20. Ayden Leslie (9th, 17:33), Nico Cascavilla (18:47) and Jesse DiLullo (22:35) also competed for the Warriors.
Girls cross country
Mason wins meet
Wilmington’s Grace Mason won the race against visiting Grove City in 13:45. The Lady Greyhounds captured the District 10, Region 1-1/2A meet, 22-36.
Emma Mason finished third in 14:13 and Becka Book took fifth in 15:01 for Wilmington. Ava Shearer (6th, 15:08) and Maddie DiMuccio (7th, 15:11) also competed for the Lady Greyhounds.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds won one match in a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A home loss to Hickory.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 2) picked up the lone win for Wilmington (10-4) in singles action.
Following are the results:
HICKORY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Daphne Borowicz (H) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-0, 6-2.
2. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Isabel Frangakis 6-4, 6-1.
3. Nicolette Leonard (H) def. Taylor Dlugozima 7-5, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Abbie Bender/Ava Spielvogle (H) def. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Nora Logue/Hannah Beighley (H) def. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
Girls soccer
Wilmington tops foe
The Lady Greyhounds broke a halftime deadlock with three second-half goals en route to a 4-1 District nonregion road win over North East.
The game was tied at 1 at the half.
Emily Huff opened the scoring for Wilmington on a corner kick from Anna Williams.
Ava Krepp scored two goals and Reese Walker added one of her own in the second half to lift Wilmington (7-1) to the win. Williams added a second assist in the second half and Lindsey Martineau provided another.
Leah Gerstnecker made five saves in net to earn the victory.
