The Shenango High volleyball team battled for a victory Friday.
Emma Callahan served 13 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Laurel.
Emilee Fedrizzi was next with nine points and six kills for Shenango (2-0 section, 2-0 overall), while Hannah Zeigler served seven points. Ashley DeCarbo delivered five points and six digs, while Kylee Rubin recorded nine kills.
Kassidy Peters posted 17 assists for the victors.
Jocey Fortuna paced the Lady Spartans (1-2) with eight digs and 15 assists. Regan Atkins slammed nine kills for Laurel and Reese Bintrim was next with eight. Johnna Hill notched five aces.
Boys golf
New Castle falls
The Red Hurricane dropped a 226-231 Section 5-3A match to Beaver on the par-36 front nine at Seven Oaks Country Club.
Jacob Wagner and George Joseph each shot a 43 to lead New Castle (2-9, 2-9). Rocco Bernadina contributed a 45 for the ‘Canes, while Josh Hoerner carded a 48. Dom Natale notched a 52.
Laurel edges Shenango
Sam Haswell fired a 38 to lift the Spartans to a 223-229 Section 5-2A win over the Wildcats on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Nolan Ayres contributed a 42 for Laurel (7-2) and Marcus Haswell was next with a 45. Brandon Boyles and Caleb Gilmore each shot a 49 for the Spartans.
Brayden Cast paced Shenango (7-2) with a 41 and Tommy George chipped in with a 42. Zach Herb (45), Vince Sibeto (48) and Ben Santangelo (53) rounde out the scoring.
