Tommy George helped propel the Shenango High boys golf team to a victory Tuesday.
George garnered a 39 to lead the Wildcats to a 216-235 WPIAL Section 5-2A home win over Laurel at at Sylvan Heights.
Brayden Cast carded a 41 for Shenango (3-2 section, 3-2 overall), while Vincent Sibeto and Hunter Deal both fired a 45. Zach Herb and Thomas Presnar posted a pair of 46s for the winners. One of the 46s was discarded.
Sam Haswell paced the Spartans with a 42 and Tyler Upperman followed with a 43. Marcus Haswell (48), Nolan Ayres (50) and Brandon Boyles (52) also scored for Laurel.
New Castle falls
Jacob Wagner scored a 47 for the Red Hurricane in a 216-258 loss to Moon on the par-36 front nine at Montour Heights Country Club.
Rocco Bernadina and Josh Hoerner both shot a 49 for New Castle (1-4, 1-4), while Dom Natale notched a 55 and George Joseph added a 58.
Wilmington places seventh
Maxwell Frederick fired an 18-hole 103 to lead the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Oakview Golf Course.
Cooper Cline, Garrett Heller and Ryan Onestak all followed with a 117 for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds recorded a team total of 454 to place seventh in the seven-team field.
Grove City won the event with a 305 and Slippery Rock was next with a 317. Hickory (338), Sharon (371), West Middlesex (372) and Sharpsville (391) also competed.
Girls tennis
Wilmington suffers setback
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 4-1 District 10, nonregion road decision to Hickory.
The doubles tandem of Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman picked up the lone win for Wilmington (3-1).
Following are the results:
HICKORY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Daphne Borowicz (H) def. Ashlynn McAllen 6-0, 6-0.
2. Isabelle Frangaleis (H) def. Taylor Dlugozima 6-0, 6-3.
3. Lauren Ordinario (H) def. Grace Hendrickson 6-2, 7-6.
DOUBLES
1. Leah Martin/Nicolette Leonard (H) def. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano 6-2, 6-2.
2. Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (W) def. Ava Spielvogle/Abbie Bender 6-4, 6-2.
