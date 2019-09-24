The Neshannock golf team won the Section 5-2A title with a 212-233 win over Ellwood City Lincoln over the front nine at Castle Hills.
The Lancers (10-0) have section matches remaining against Mohawk today and tomorrow to end the regular season. The team playoffs open Oct. 8.
Preston Turk led Neshannock with a 3-over-par 39, followed by Liam McGann with a 41, Liam Kosior and Nick Viggiano with 43s and Sam Ball with a 46.
Milo Sesti paced the Wolverines with a 42, with Ryan Hampton next with a 43, Tyler Richards with a 47, Geoffrey Bokor with a 49 and Tyler Baker with a 52.
Veteran Neshannock coach Mike Kirkwood said that the section title is special since he didn’t quite know what to expect this year.
“We lost some kids to graduation, so it was just really hard to tell what was going to happen,” he said. “We knew we’d have a lot of kids — 19 tried out and we kept 14.
“We have a good mixture with our three senior leaders (McGann, Turk and Viggiano), plus six juniors, four sophomores and one freshman.
“They feed off each other. We try to make it fun but competitive at the same time.”
Kirkwood said that beating Riverside twice was the key.
“We knew they were favored to win it with two of the best golfers in the WPIAL in Skyler Fox and Justin Hand and we shot our best score of 204 at their place, then came back and shot 198 at ours.
“So it’s been a good year, a lot of fun as we watched the kids get better.”
Mohawk slips past Laurel
Preston McConnell shot a 42 to lead the Warriors to a 232-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over the Spartans on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Jack Barth was next with a 45 for Mohawk and Kelci Yeager chipped in with a 46. Jackson Miller tallied a 49 and Kevan Yorns fired a 50.
Sam Haswell scored a 42 to pace Laurel and Marcus Haswell added a 43. Nolan Ayres (45), Caleb Gilmore (51) and Greg Preisser (53) also competed for the Spartans.
Wilmington tops Summit Academy
Presley Deep posted a 37 to lead Wilmington to a 165-178 nonregion win over Summit Academy on the par-32 back nine at Bonniebrook Golf Course.
Brayden McCown followed with a 41 for the Greyhounds and Garrett Heller added a 43. Cooper Cline collected a 44 for Wilmington.
Volleyball
Mohawk falls to Blackhawk
The Lady Cougars prevailed 25-11, 25-6, 25-15 in nonleague action at the winners’ court.
Paige Householder had three kills, Jenny Lyda five digs, Leah Boston and Cassie Jones three digs and Mackenzie Kushma four assists for Mohawk (1-6).
Blackhawk also won the JV match, 25-16, 25-9.
Krista Kunkle had three digs and Mikaela Theisler six assists for the Lady Warriors.
