A bid for a WPIAL boys golf team championship came up short Thursday for two Lawrence County teams.
Neshannock High and Ellwood City Lincoln competed in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
Sewickley Academy won its eighth consecutive WPIAL title, finishing with a stroke total of 418. Quaker Valley was second with a 436. Carmichaels took third with a 449.
The Lancers finished fourth with a 452 and the Wolverines were fifth with a 453. Derry took sixth in the six-team field with a 459.
Matt Morelli paced Neshannock with an 87 and Justin Lockley was next with an 88. Paul Litrenta scored a 91, Liam Kosior fired a 92 and Sam Ball notched a 94.
Joey Hudson collected an 85 for Ellwood City and Milo Sesti chipped in with an 86. Ryan Hampton garnered a 92, while Geoffrey Bokor and Zac Polojac each added a 95.
Sewickley Academy will look to defend its PIAA Class 2A championship on Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills in York.
Volleyball
Lady Scots fall
Union dropped a 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22 Section 1-1A home verdict to Beaver County Christian.
Raquel Zarlingo scooped up 15 digs for the Lady Scots (5-4 section, 5-5 overall) and Maddie Kassi was next with seven. Elise Booker contributed three blocks, 10 kills, 16 digs and five aces, while Maddie Mangelli added three aces.
Union won the JV match, 25-19, 25-9.
Dalaina Jones recorded three kills and 10 digs for the Lady Scots, while Isabell King posted three kills, six digs and four aces.
Union rolls to win
The Lady Scots posted a 25-11, 25-6, 25-12 Section 1-1A home win over Aliquippa.
Ella Casalandra collected nine assists and four aces for Union, while Madison Mangelli recorded three kills, five digs and four aces.
Sydney Wrona served six aces for the Lady Scots and Kayla Freuhstorfer was next with five. Nina DiNardo added seven assists.
Lady Spartans sweep
Laurel registered a 25-9, 25-8, 25-17 Section 1-2A home win over New Brighton.
Josey Fortuna paced the Lady Spartans (9-3) with 25 assists and Mackenzie Miles followed with 17 digs. Johnna Hill slammed five kills.
Wilmington prevails
The Lady Greyhounds captured a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Reynolds.
Remi Koi scooped up 30 digs for Wilmington and Rachel Lego chipped in with 26 assists. Gabi Lego slammed nine kills and Paije Peterson added four.
Neshannock sweeps foe
Addi Watts and Maddi DeMatteo slammed seven kills apiece in the Lady Lancers’ 25-8, 25-19, 25-17 home win over Mohawk.
Maya Mrozek blocked eight shots for Neshannock.
Neshannock won the JV match as well, 25-16, 25-19.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Lindsey Martineau, Sabrina Devite and Anna Williams scored two goals each for Wilmington in a 9-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
The Lady Greyhounds (8-1, 9-1) led 5-0 at the half.
Analise Hendrickson, Reese Walker and Sarah Dieter added one goal each for Wilmington.
Ava Krepp and Devite delivered two assists apiece for the victors. Dieter, Walker, Martineau and Maddie Dickinson assisted on one tally each.
Taylor Kendall earned the shutout in goal.
Nulph nets four in win
Mohawk’s Ava Nulph scored four goals in an 8-0 Section 3-1A road win over Neshannock.
The Lady Warriors (2-8, 3-8) led 5-0 at the half.
Abby Shoaff scored two goals for Mohawk, while Kristen Clark and Karli Householder added one each. Shaoff assisted on three goals and Clark chipped in with two. Nulph followed with an assist.
Abi Boehning 10 saves to preserve the shutout.
Neshannock is 0-10, 0-10.
