The Neshannock High boys golf team swept a pair of matches Thursday.
The Lancers knocked off Shenango and Union in WPIAL Section 5-2A action at Sylvan Heights.
Neshannock defeated Union, 204-279, and Shenango, 204-226. The Wildcats topped the Scotties, 226-279.
Justin Lockley paced the Lancers with a 38. Preston Turk and Liam Kosior both shot a 40 for Neshannock. Sam Ball (42) and Liam McGann (44) also scored for Neshannock.
Tommy George led Shenango with a 37 and Vincent Sibeto contributed a 44. Zach Herb and Brayden Cast both shot a 45 for the winners, while Hunter Deal delivered a 55.
Vinny Fuleno fired a 48 for Union and Dom Summers tallied a 53. Braydon Porter (58), Sam Egbert (60) and Zach Chornewky (60) also contributed for the Scotties.
Union dropped both matches.
Ellwood City Lincoln defeated Shenango in another match, 213-227.
Milo Sesti recorded a 39 for the Wolverines (2-2) and Joey Hudson was next with a 41. Ryan Hampton tallied a 42, Tyler Richards registered a 44 and Geoffrey Bokor notched a 51.
Tommy George led the Wildcats with a 40 and Brayden Cast collected a 41. Zach Herb (42), Vincent Sibeto (51) and Thomas Presnar (54) rounded out the field for Shenango.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Wilmington posted a 5-0 District 10, Region 2-A road win over Greenville.
Ashlynn McAllen (No. 1), Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) and Grace Hendrickson recorded singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds (3-0 region, 3-0 overall). The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Leah/Hickman/Savannah Bailey (No. 2) also posted wins for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Naomi Martis 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Anna Cooper 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. .Katie Addison 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Patience Speir/Kylie Hyoe 6-1, 7-6.
2. Leah Hickman/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Alaina Gregory/Makenna Philson 6-2, 6-2.
