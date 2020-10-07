Rachel Lego posted three aces, 16 assists and eight digs to lead Wilmington in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 District 10, Region 3-2A volleyball road win over Jamestown.
Gabi Lego followed with seven kills and five digs (7-0), while Emilie Richardson slammed five kills with three digs. Paije Peterson posted three aces and Remi Koi collected eight digs.
Laurel defeats Mohawk
Josey Fortuna notched 15 assists to propel the Lady Spartans to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Warriors.
Reese Bintrim added 11 kills and three blocks for Laurel (6-3), while Regan Atkins served nine aces. Mackenzie Miles chipped in with 25 digs and six passes to target.
Paige Householder recorded six kills for Mohawk.
Laurel won the JV match, 25-10, 25-9.
Ellwood defeats Neshannock
The Lady Wolverines survived for a 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 15-11 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lancers.
Zoe Vitale served 15 points for Neshannock and Aaralyn Nogay netted 13 points. Marian Haggerty slammed 13 kills.
Neshannock won the JV match, 25-9, 22-25, 15-11.
Magno lifts Mohawk
Talia Magno recorded 10 points and seven assists to lead Mohawk to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-16 Section 1-2A road win over Freedom.
Girls soccer
Wilmington routs foe
Analise Hendrickson scored three goals to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 14-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over West Middlesex.
Wilmington (7-1) led 11-0 at the half.
Ava Krepp, Lindsey Martineau and Emily Huff added two tallies apiece for the Lady Greyhounds. Emma Hill, Reese Walker, Anna Williams, Sarah Dieter and Sabrina Devite netted one goal each.
Lindsey Martineau assisted on five goals, while Madison Dickinson chipped in with three and Hill a pair. Williams, Hendrickson, Emily Arblaster and Maria Mitchell posted one assist apiece.
Leah Gerstnecker and Taylor Kendall shared the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington won all five matches in capturing a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Franklin.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Grace Hendrickson (No. 2) and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) posted singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds (10-3, 10-3).
Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1) and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) earned doubles victories for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, FRANKLIN 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Julia Lusher 6-0, 6-2.
2. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Alex Nardozzi 6-0, 6-0.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Garcia Riddie/Ryah Smith 6-1, 6-1.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Ariela Suem/Kilia Harris 6-0, 6-0.
