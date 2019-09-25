The Laurel High volleyball pulled out a closely-contested match on the road against Neshannock, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
Reagan Atkins had 11 kills for Laurel, while Jaeleigh Henderson added 17 points and five kills, Mackenzie Miles 23 passes, Faith Gibson 37 assists and eight points, Johnna Hill 33 passes, Mikayla Slater 12 passes and 12 kills and Reese Bintrim seven kills.
Kaylee George posted nine kills and six blocks for Neshannock (4-3, 4-4), while Maddie DeMatteo was next with eight kills and seven blocks.
Neshannock was a 10-25, 25-22, 15-10 winner in JV action.
New Castle falls
The Lady ‘Canes dropped 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 decision to visiting Knoch.
Aliyah Blackshear had 10 kills and India Bailey seven kills for New Castle.
Knoch is 7-0 in the section. The Lady ‘Canes are 1-5.
Shenango upends Union
The Lady Wildcats claimed a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Scots.
Emma Callahan served up seven points for Shenango (7-0) and Kylee Rubin slammed seven kills. Grace Merkel and Emilee Fedrizzi both delivered six kills, with Merkel adding five points.
Shannon Linz chipped in with 19 assists and five kills for the winners.
Madi Wynn paced Union with 13 digs and nine kills, while Sydney Wrona scooped up five digs.
Ella Casalandra collected 12 assists for the Lady Scots and Amanda Book tallied four kills and four digs. Christian Pasquarello provided nine kills and three kills.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-21, 25-21.
Ellwood sweeps opponent
The Lady Wolverines rolled to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-4 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Danielle McCowin paced Ellwood City Lincoln with 14 aces, eight kills and four blocks. Angelina Nardone chipped in with 19 assists and eight digs, while Maria Ioanilli followed with eight digs.
Boys golfNeshannock tops Mohawk
Preston Turk carded a 37 to lead the Lancers to a 204-259 Section 5-2A win over the Warriors on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills.
Liam McGann followed with a 38 for Neshannock (11-0, 11-0). Sam Ball, Nick Viggiano and Liam Kosior all posted a 43 for the Lancers.
Preston McConnell recorded a 43 to pace Mohawk and teammate Jack Barth chipped in with a 48. Kelci Yeager (53), JD Augustine (55) and Kevan Yarns (60) also scored for the Warriors.
New Castle falls
Rocco Bernadina registered a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 207-233 Section 5-3A loss to West Allegheny on the par-36 front nine at Quicksilver Golf Club.
Josh Hoerner was next for New Castle with a 42, while George Joseph and Dom Natale each fired a 47. Dom Cade contributed a 57.
The ‘Canes close the season with a 5-7, 5-7 record.
Wilmington places seventh
The Greyhounds shot a team score of 431 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Shenango Lake Golf Course.
Presley Deep delivered a team-best 18-hole score of 99 for Wilmington. Maxwell Frederick was next for the Greyhounds with a 103 and Brayden McCown contributed a 108. Garrett Heller followed with a 121.
Grove City won the event with a 305 and Hickory took second with a 316. Slippery Rock was third with a 334, West Middlesex captured fourth with a 352, Sharpsville placed fifth with a 372 and Sharon came in sixth with a 379.
The Greyhounds came in seventh place out of seven teams for the season in the mega match standings, finishing with seven total points in seven matches. They took seventh in every mega match.
Grove City won every mega match and finished first with 49 points.
Boys soccer
Quear nets four
Anthony Quear scored four goals to lead the Warriors to a 6-2 Section 1-1A road win over Beaver County Christian.
Dylan Lloyd added two tallies and an assist for Mohawk (3-4-1, 4-5-1).
Jacob Owoc assisted on two goals for the Warriors, while Sebastian Brigian and Alex Boston contributed one assist apiece.
Mohawk led 3-1 at the half.
Alex Boston made 10 saves in goal to earn the win.
Girls tennis
Wilmington blanks foe
The Lady Greyhounds picked up a 5-0 District 1, Region 1-2A road win over Grove City.
Ashlynn McAllen (No. 1), Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) and Grace Hendrickson (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds (8-0, 8-1).
Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (No. 2) earned doubles victories for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, GROVE CITY 0SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Mary Coulter 6-0, 6-2.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Anna Packard 0-6, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Naomi Conger 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Cyndal Murray & Abby Aument 6-2, 6-4.
2. Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (W) def. Hannah Critchlow/Katie Feng 6-3, 6-4.
