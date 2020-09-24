The Laurel High volleyball team picked up a win Wednesday night.
Regan Atkins delivered 14 aces and 11 digs to pace the Lady Spartans to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Mohawk.
Lily Pancher slammed 12 kills for Laurel (3-2 overall), while Josey Fortuna recorded 20 assists. Mackenzie Miles scooped up 11 digs.
Megan Veon blocked five shots with four kills for the Lady Warriors. Talia Magno served 13 points for the hosts.
Laurel defeated Mohawk in the JV match, 25-15, 20-25, 15-12.
Ryleigh Logan scored eight points for the Lady Warriors. Jenna Barth added six assists.
Boys golf
New Castle falls
Rocco Bernadina and George Joseph each shot a 41 for the Red Hurricane in a 203-216 loss to Blackhawk on the par-36 fourth nine at Black Hawk Golf Course.
It was the final match of the season for New Castle (2-10).
Jacob Wagner was next for the ‘Canes with a 42 and Josh Hoerner contributed a 44. Dom Natale notched a 48.
Laurel tops Union
Sam Haswell shot a 40 to lead the Spartans to a 219-268 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Brandon Boyles and Caleb Gilmore each fired a 41 for Laurel (8-3), while Marcus Haswell was next with a 44. Johnny Andre added a 53.
Connor Eckert notched a 50 to lead Union, while Rocco Galmarini contributed a 51. Zach Chorneky tallied a 53, David Heaberlin scored a 56 and Sam Egbert followed with a 58.
Girls tennis
Lady Lancers roll
Neshannock won all five matches en route to a 5-0 Section 4-2A win over Ambridge at Pearson Park.
Cristina Memo (No. 1), Ava Horn (No. 2) and Reese Zimmerman (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Lancers (3-2 section, 4-2 overall).
The doubles teams of Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 1) and Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (No. 2) earned doubles wins for Neshannock.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, AMBRIDGE 0
SINGLES
1. Cristina Memo (N) def. Zoe Setzenfand 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ava Horn (N) def. Jania Ilko 6-3, 6-0.
3. Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Erin Cheek 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Emily Lyon/MacKenzie Sutton 6-0, 6-0.
2. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (N) def. Elisabetta Pucci/Amelia Freed 6-1, 6-4.
Ellwood City sweeps foe
The Lady Wolverines (4-1) won all five matches in a Section 4-2A verdict over Beaver Falls.
ELLWOOD CITY 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Molly McCommons (EC) def. Selina Friend 6-1, 6-0.
2. Nichole Bartolomeo (EC) def. Lydia Chen 6-0, 6-1.
3. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Jessica Beaver 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Cassidy Navolio/Anna Williams (EC) def. Hannah Grymes/Jessica Horton 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alex Johnston/Rylea Heitzenrater (EC) def. Alayah Hopple/Madison Asher 6-0, 6-0.
