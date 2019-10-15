Natalie Quear scored a goal with five minutes left in regulation to propel the Lady Warriors to a 1-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A road win over Neshannock.
Kristen Clark collected the assist for Mohawk (7-7, 7-8).
Alexa Nulph made 11 saves in goal to preserve the win.
Volleyball
Wilmington falls in three
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 District 10, nonregion home match to Slippery Rock.
Madison Wigley posted 10 assists and five digs for Wilmington (2-3, 9-7) and Keegan McConahy was next with six kills and six digs.
Alex Anderson added eight digs for the Lady Greyhounds Rachel Lego was next with seven. Gabi Lego slammed four kills.
Hockey
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lancers amassed 41 shots on goal en route to a 13-0 win over Erie McDowell at Hess Ice Rink.
The Lancers (3-0) scored five goals in the first period. The first was scored by Jonathan Michaels on a pass from Nolan Earl (Shenango). Later in the period, Michaels teamed up with Terence Rice (Neshannock) to help Teddy Saad (Neshannock) score his first of the game. A short time later, Brayden Morgan (Laurel) scored unassisted to give Neshannock a three-goal advantage and just nine seconds later he added a second goal. Earl assisted on Morgan’s second. Santino Multari, unassisted, closed out the first period scoring and the Lancers led 5-0 after one period of play.
A few minutes into the second period, Earl picked up a playmaker assist when he found Morgan for a hat trick goal. Less than two minutes later, Multari took a pass from Saad and beat the Trojans goalie. Saad then lit the lamp for the second time in the contest and extended the Neshannock lead. Michaels and Morgan were each credited with assists on Saad’s tally. Neshannock led 8-0 at the intermission.
In the third period, Michaels scored his second goal of the game and was helped by Jake Caravella (Neshannock) and Davey Cochenour (Neshannock). Later in the period, Cochenour found the back of the net two times in 12 seconds. He was unassisted on the first and helped by Hunter Deal (Shenango) and Gage Giordano (Neshannock) on the second. Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) picked up his first goal of the season to give the Lancers a 12 point advantage. Hunter Harris closed out the scoring on a pass from Earl.
Goalies, Riley Mastowski and Andrew Bovo (Shenago) shared time in net for Neshannock. Mastowski was 2 for 2 and Bovo was 1 for 1.
Erie McDowell dropped to 0-3.
The Lancers will travel to take on Avonworth (1-0) at 9 p.m. Monday at Baierl Ice Complex in Cranberry.
