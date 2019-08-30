The Neshannock High golf team is off to a successful start to the 2019 season.
The Lancers stopped Shenango 216-240 in WPIAL Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Castle Hills Golf Course yesterday.
The Lancers are 5-0 in the section and 5-0 overall.
Liam McGann led Neshannock with a 5-over-par 41, followed by Preston Turk and Nick Viggiano with 42s, Justin Lockley with a 45 and Liam Kosior with a 46.
For Shenango, Tommy George shot a 44, Zach Herb a 45, Brayden Cast a 48, Hunter Deal a 50 and Vincent Sibeto a 53.
New Castle posts win
Rocco Bernadina shot a 43 to lift the Red Hurricane to a 231-249 Section 5-3A win over Beaver on the par-35 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Jacob Wagner and George Joseph both posted a 44 for New Castle (2-4, 2-4). Josh Hoerner tallied a 48 and Dom Natale added a 52.
Milo Sesti posted a 38 to lead the Wolverines to a 205-248 Section 5-2A win over Union on the par-36 front nine at Del Mar Golf Course.
Joey Hudson followed with a 39 for Ellwood City Lincoln (3-1, 6-1) and Tyler Richards recorded a 40. Zach Polojac posted a 43 and Geoffrey Bokor was next with a 45.
Brayden Porter posted a 39 for the Scotties and Dom Summers contributed a 46. Vinny Fuleno fired a 49, Zach Chornenky tallied a 52 and Sam Egbert added a 62.
Spartans edge Warriors
Marcus Haswell carded a one-under 34 to lead Laurel to a Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Sam Haswell was next with a 38 for the Spartans and Brandon Boyles followed with a 47. Greg Preisser 49 and Tyler Upperman each shot a 49 for Laurel.
Preston McConnell led Mohawk (1-4, 1-4) with a 40 and Jack Barth fired a 41. Kelci Yeager (42), Jackson Miller (46) and Kevan Yorns (50) also scored for the Warriors.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington cruised to a District 10, Region 2-2A home win over Grove City.
Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) and Grace Hendrickson (No. 3) earned singles win for the Lady Greyhounds (4-0, 4-1).
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (No. 2) also scored wins for Wilmington.
The Lady Greyhounds swept all three JV singles matches and both doubles matches as well.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4,GROVE CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Coulter (GC) def. Ashlynn McAllen 6-4, 6-2.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Naomi Conger 6-3, 6-1.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Abby Aument 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Cyndal Murray/Lillian Conger 6-1, 6-0.
2. Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (W) def. Hannah Critchlow/Katie Glenn 6-1, 6-4.
Lady Lancers cruise
Neshannock posted a 5-0 Section 2-2A home win over Ambridge at Pearson Park.
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) cashed in singles wins for the Lady Lancers (2-1, 3-1).
Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (No. 1) and Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) registered doubles wins for Neshannock.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, AMBRIDGE 0
SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Haley Racioppo 6-4, 6-0.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Jenna Ciarrochi 6-0, 6-0.
3. Cristina Memo (N) def. Alexis Pritchard 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Bianca Castelli/Gabriella Miller 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 6-1.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Zoe Setzenfand/Erin Cheek 6-3, 6-2.
EXHIBITION
Jennifer George/Bailey Nocera/Gianna Memo were 6-2 doubles winners.
