Wilmington shot a 389 to capture sixth place in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at the VFW Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover led the Greyhounds with an 86, and Presley Deep chipped in with a 92. Garrett Heller recorded a 102, while Maxwell Frederick fired a 109.
Grove City won the event with a 332. Hickory claimed second place with a 333, and Slippery Rock was third with a 341. Sharpsville finished fourth with a 368, and West Middlesex was fifth with a 389. Sharon, which didn’t field a complete team, took seventh.
George leads Shenango
Tommy George fired a one-under 35 to lift the Wildcats to a 215-225 Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Zach Herb followed with 40 for Shenango (5-1, 5-1), while Brayden Cast collected a 43. Vince Sibeto shot a 47, and Nico Vanasco added a 50.
Sam Haswell led Laurel with a 40. Brandon Boyles notched a 44 for the Spartans, while Marcus Haswell and Nolan Ayres both shot a 46. Caleb Gilmore scored a 49.
Neshannock wins
Caleb McConnell and Justin Lockley both shot a 40 to lead the Lancers to a 207-247 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills.
Sam Ball and Liam Kosior each carded a 42 for Neshannock (6-2, 6-2), and Steven Schaville scored a 43.
Laurel edges Mohawk
Sam Haswell shot a 39 to lead Laurel to a 231-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Jack Barth paced the Warriors with a 40.
Girls soccer
Wilmington girls fall
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 4-1 decision to Mercer.
Reese Walker scored for Wilmington.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls to Ellwood
The Lady Lancers won one match in losing a 4-1 decision to the Lady Wolverines at Ewing Park.
Girls tennis
Wilmington rolls
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches in posting a 5-0 District 10, Region 2-2A home win over Oil City.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima earned singles wins for Wilmington (4-1, 4-1).
The doubles teams of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1), and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) picked up victories as well.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Emily Russel 6-3, 6-0.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Kayla Deshazo 6-1, 6-1.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Cassidy Sutley 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Emily Bly/Kaylee Copley 6-1, 6-1.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Banner Walters/Breanna Terwelliger 6-1, 6-1.
