Sam Haswell delivered for the Laurel High boys golf team Monday.
Haswell shot a 39 to lead the Spartans to a 231-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Brandon Boyles was next for Laurel (7-1) 45, and Nolan Ayres chipped in with a 48. Marcus Haswell fired a 49, while Caleb Gilmore tallied a 50.
Jack Barth paced the Warriors with a 40. Mason Hopper contributed a 45 for Mohawk, Jackson Miller notched a 46, Keigan Hopper collected a 50, and Kaden Young fired a 53.
Volleyball
Lady Wolverines top Laurel
Ellwood City blanked Laurel 3-0 in Section 1-2A action at the Lady Spartans’ court.
Angelina Ricciuti led the victors with seven blocks and Danielle McCowin chipped with with 10 kills. Angelina Nardone had 17 assists and Maria Ioanilli 12 digs.
Wilmington girls falls
Wilmington lost 4-1 at home to Mercer on Senior Night.
Peyton Miller scored twice for Mercer in the first half.
Devyn Bailey and Morgan Miller scored for Mercer in the second half, bringing the score to 4-0 before Reese Walker broke up the shutout with her first goal of the season.
Bailey Grossman made two saves in goal to gain the victory for Mercer.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls to Ellwood
The Lady Lancers won one match in dropping a 4-1 decision to the Lady Wolverines at Ewing Park.
The No. 1 doubles team of Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski captured the lone win for the Lady Lancers (0-2 section, 1-2 overall).
Molly McCommons (No. 1), Nichole Bartolomeo (No. 2), and Maddy McCommons (No. 3) scored singles wins for the Lady Wolverines.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Johnston/Rylea Hetzenrater also picked up a win for Ellwood City.
Following are the results:
ELLWOOD CITY 4, NESHANNOCK 1
SINGLES
1. Molly McCommons (EC) def. Cristina Memo 6-2, 6-1.
2. Nichole Bartolomeo (EC) def. Ava Horn 6-7, 7-6, 6-0.
3. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Reese Zimmerman 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Cassidy Novilio/Anna Williams 6-4, 6-2.
2. Alex Johnston/Rylea Hetzenrater (EC) def. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.