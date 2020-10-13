Fall Sports Roundup

The Ellwood City Lincoln High tennis team’s season came to an end Monday.

The Lady Wolverines won one match in dropping a 4-1 WPIAL Class 2A playoff decision to host South Park.

Maddy McCommons picked up the lone win for Ellwood City (5-3) at No. 3 singles.

Following are the results:

SOUTH PARK 4, ELLWOOD CITY 1

SINGLES

1. Nicole Kemston (SP) def. Molly McCommons 6-0, 6-1. 

2. Haley Spitzagel (SP) def. Nicol Bartolomeo 6-2, 6-1.

3. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Alyson Fisher 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

DOUBLES

1. Layla Gillis/Jess Joos (SP) def. Cassidy Navolio/Anna Williams 6-1, 6-3.

2. Ava Rongaus/Laurissa Mannheimmer (SP) def. Alexandra Johnston/Rylea Heitzenrater 6-2, 6-1.

Girls soccer

Mohawk falls

Ava Nulph and Abby Shoaff scored one goal each for the Lady Warriors in a 5-2 Section 3-1A home loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Mohawk is now 1-7 section, 2-7 overall.

