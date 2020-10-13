The Ellwood City Lincoln High tennis team’s season came to an end Monday.
The Lady Wolverines won one match in dropping a 4-1 WPIAL Class 2A playoff decision to host South Park.
Maddy McCommons picked up the lone win for Ellwood City (5-3) at No. 3 singles.
Following are the results:
SOUTH PARK 4, ELLWOOD CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Nicole Kemston (SP) def. Molly McCommons 6-0, 6-1.
2. Haley Spitzagel (SP) def. Nicol Bartolomeo 6-2, 6-1.
3. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Alyson Fisher 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Layla Gillis/Jess Joos (SP) def. Cassidy Navolio/Anna Williams 6-1, 6-3.
2. Ava Rongaus/Laurissa Mannheimmer (SP) def. Alexandra Johnston/Rylea Heitzenrater 6-2, 6-1.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls
Ava Nulph and Abby Shoaff scored one goal each for the Lady Warriors in a 5-2 Section 3-1A home loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Mohawk is now 1-7 section, 2-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.