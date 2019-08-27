The New Castle High golf team earned its first win of the year in a WPIAL Section 5-3A forfeit decision over Ambridge over the back nine at Sylvan Heights Monday.
The Bridgers only had four golfers. The Red Hurricane is now 1-3 in the section, 1-3 overall.
Jacob Wagner shot a 4-over-par 39 for New Castle and Josh Hoerner and George Joseph added 42s. Rocco Bernadina had a 46 for the ‘Canes and Dom Natale added a 49.
Ellwood City 213, Mohawk 224
Joey Hudson shot a 2-over-par 37 to lead the Wolverines in Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Stonecrest.
Milo Sesti added a 41, Tyler Richards and Zach Polojac 44s and Ryan Hampton a 47.
The Warriors’ Jack Barth tied for medalist honors with a 37, while Preston McConnell aded a 39, Jackson Miller a 46, Caleb Mays a 49 and Kelci Yeager a 53.
Mohawk is 0-3, 0-3.
Girls tennis
Neshannock dropped a 4-1 decision to host Beaver.
Neshannock is now 1-1 in Section 2-2A play and 2-1 overall.
Singles
No. 1: Kelli Huffman (N) lost to Anna Blum 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
No. 2: Margo Silverman (N) defeated Olivia Rabak 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 3: Cristina Memo (N) lost to Isabel Rubino 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) lost to Fiona Rubino/Lilly Pruszenski 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2: Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) lost Ella Peluso/Cindy Liu 6-2, 6-2.
Exhibition
Bailey Nocera/ Gianna Memo (N) were 6-2 doubles winners.
