Jack Barth shot an even-par 35 over the front nine at Stonecrest to propel the Mohawk High boys golf team to a 221-238 WPIAL Section 5-2A decision over Union on Monday.
Preston McConnell added a 38, Jackson Miller a 48 and Kelci Yeager and Kevan Yorns 50s for the Warriors (3-6 section, 5-6 overall).
For Union, Dom Summers shot 40, Brayden Porter 44, Vinny Fuleno 46 and Sam Egbert and Zach Chornenky 54s.
Fox leads Riverside
Skyler Fox shot a 1-over-par 36 in Riverside's 221-245 Section 5-2A victory over Laurel on the back nine over at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell both shot 47s for the Spartans. Tyler Upperman added a 49, Brandon Boyles a 50 and Nolan Ayres a 52.
Wilmington edges foe
Presley Deep and Garrett Heller both shot a 47 to lead the Greyhounds to a 193-194 win over Hubbard (Ohio) on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood.
Brayden McCown carded a 49 for Wilmington and Maxwell Frederick fired a 50.
Volleyball
Lady Spartans fall
Laurel dropped a 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 home decision to Latrobe.
Mackenzie Miles posted 20 digs and four points for the Lady Spartans (3-2) and Faith Gibson tallied 17 assists. Reagan Atkins slammed eight kills and Johnna Hill followed with eight points.
Laurel won the JV match, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.
Mia Lombardo led the Lady Spartans with nine digs and four points, while Josey Fortuna chipped in with four digs and four kills.
Ellwood sweeps Wilmington
The Lady Wolverines rolled to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Lady Greyhounds in nonsection action.
Angelina Nardone notched 23 assists and 16 digs for Ellwood City Lincoln. Breanna Reisinger recorded seven kills for the winners and Danielle McCowin blocked three shots. Madison Krugh and Avory Elchison served up three aces apiece.
Wilmington is now 3-4.
Girls tennis
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers breezed to a 5-0 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Riverside.
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Neshannock (6-1, 8-1).
The doubles tandems of Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (No. 1) and Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) also prevailed for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, RIVERSIDE 0
SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Brooke Verrico 6-3, 6-4.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Brianna Stadtfeld 6-0, 6-2.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Kasey Scheller 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Lauren Emler/Gabby Pigza (RV) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Kiersten Whipple/Skylar Minnitte (RV) 7-5, 7-5.
EXHIBITION
Bailey Nocera/Gianna Memo (N) were 6-1 winners.
