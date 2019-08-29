The Mohawk High golf team got its first win of the season yesterday, 239-275 over Union in WPIAL Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Sylvan Heights.
The Warriors are now 1-3, 1-3.
Preston McConnell led Mohawk with a 6-over-par 42, followed by Jack Barth with a 46, Jackson Miller with a 49, Kelci Yeager with a 50 and Caleb Mays with a 52.
For the Scotties, Dom Summers had a 45, followed by Braydon Porter with a 48, Vinny Fuleno with a 58, Zach Chornewky a 61 and Sully Egbert a 63.
Riverside 210, Laurel 234
Riverside’s Skyler Fox and Justin Hand were co-medalists with 1-over-par 37s in the Section 5-2A match over the front nine at Green Meadows.
Laurel is now 1-3, 2-3.
Sam Haswell paced the Spartans with a 40, followed by Tyler Upperman with a 42, Marcus Haswell with a 43, Brandon Boyles with a 53 and Nolan Ayres with a 56.
Other scores for Riverside were Ethan Pilarski with a 43, Logan Green with a 45 and Liam Grinnen with a 48.
