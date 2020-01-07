'EVERYTHING LINED UP RIGHT' Geno Stone decides to leave Iowa to test the NFL waters

Geno Stone is going to be playing on Sundays soon.
That news comes as no surprise to anyone who has watched the University of Iowa junior safety on the field.
The decision, however, came a little sooner than some expected when the former New Castle High star declared for the NFL Draft on Monday. He announced the news on Twitter.
Stone said he talked to a number of people in making his decision, but the final decision-makers were his mom, Erin Stone, and fellow New Castle High product Malik Hooker, now a safety with the Indianapolis Colts after being taken 15th in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
“I just felt after weighing everything that it was the right time,” Stone said Monday night of his decision. “I came back to New Castle (after the Dec. 27 San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl) and sat down with Malik and my mom and we went over everything, all the pros and cons.
“We just felt that everything lined up right.”
Stone said he conferred with several NFL experts who said his draft projection after next season likely would be about the same as it is this season. He is hoping to be selected in the third round or higher. He has yet to hire an agent but said he expects to do that soon.
“If I wouldn’t have gone, then I’m taking a chance of an injury that could change everything,” he said. “It was a tough decision to make because I love my teammates at Iowa, but I think I did the right thing for me at this point in my career.”
Stone said he doesn’t feel that his size of 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, relatively small for an NFL player, will be a deterrent.
“I think my football IQ is very high and that will be a big advantage,” he said. “Whoever takes a chance on me, I will give them 100 percent.”
For now, he will return to Iowa for February and March and may attend classes while there.
“I want to get my degree at some point,” he said. “I’m still thinking about how to do that.”
For now, Stone’s future could rest on his performance at upcoming combines. He will take part in pro day at Iowa in late March, where he will show off his skills to NFL scouts. Prior to that, he also plans to attend the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis.
Stone came to Iowa in 2017 as a 2- or 3-star recruit who chose Iowa over Kent State after Erin took him on a recruiting trip there. In his junior season, he was a second-team all-Big Ten pick on the coaches ballot and honorable mention on the media ballot, with 70 tackles, including 46 solo and 24 assists. He had one sack, one interception and three forces fumbles.
In the Holiday Bowl, he amassed five tackles and one forced fumble. He was named a team captain prior to that game.
Last year, 19 safeties were picked. Stone’s former Iowa teammate Amani Hooker was the 11th safety selected in the draft. The top safety was the Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage. He went No. 21 overall and received a four-year, $12.5 million contract and a $7.1 million signing bonus.
Penn State’s Nick Scott was the last safety picked in the draft, going in the seventh round and getting a $77,000 signing bonus.
“It was a tough decision to leave Iowa, but I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Stone said. “I’ve been blessed.”
