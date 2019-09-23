INDIANAPOLIS — Colts safety Malik Hooker tore his meniscus in Sunday's 27-24 victory against Atlanta.
Hooker, a New Castle High graduate, will be out four-to-six weeks with the injury, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter, who first reported the news.
Colts’ S Malik Hooker tore meniscus in his knee and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, per source. He actually came back in and finished the game with the injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019
Hooker injured his knee in the third quarter Sunday, but came back to finish the game. He finished Sunday with two tackles for the Colts (2-1).
Hooker played 14 games last season, but missed the Colts' divisional round playoff game at Kansas City with a foot injury. During his rookie season in 2017, he played the first seven games before a season-ending ACL injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
