There’s been growing unease about the prospects of a college football season this fall. Given the current health crisis posed by the coronavirus, it’s no surprise.
College football experts, fans and just about everyone with an opinion have shared theirs as to what they think is the best roadway to a 2020 season.
While their opinions are appreciated, there needs to be context.
First and foremost, none of us ultimately have a say in what will happen in regard to college football this year. One source I interviewed earlier this week for an AHL story succinctly nailed it: The coronavirus will ultimately determine whether or not sports will return this fall.
We’re at its mercy.
That doesn’t, however, mean NCAA and university decision-makers can’t be proactive when laying out plans for the fall, but no amount of optimism or preseason contingency plans can change that fact.
Viewing social media for me lately has been a practice in exercising patience.
On one hand, a certain segment believes a return to the playing fields is what society needs to snap out of the dark cloud that’s hovered over all of us during the last two months — facts be damned.
On the other hand, a smaller segment has taken to attacking any journalist who dare say rushing back into stadiums and arenas in a few months just might not be the wisest thing when so much about the coronavirus still remains unknown.
A few dissenters have even gone as far as to say sportswriters are actively rooting against athletic seasons this fall. This is by far the most absurd hot take of them all.
A number of respected, seasoned sports journalists have been laid off by papers everywhere over the last couple of months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The culling hasn’t just affected sports journalists, either. Journalists from numerous beats have been furloughed or laid off.
I assure you sports journalists everywhere would love nothing more than for things to return to normal for the sake of the well-being of their peers and the profession.
When it comes to a college football season, it seems like we’ve heard the opinions of just about everyone but the players.
College athletes are driven by competition. I’m sure they’re going stir-crazy at their homes. I would love to be able to sit down with a handful of them and ask their true feelings as to what would make them most comfortable this fall.
Much of the chatter surrounding the outlook for the fall has been given by coaches, athletic directors and the NCAA brass. With respect to them, they all have some form of financial incentive to be gained by a college sports season in a few months.
While the NCAA’s Board of Governors last month finally moved into the 21st century with this vote to allow a rule modification that will enable college athletes to be compensated through third-party endorsements for their name, image and likeness, students-athletes are still unpaid.
Why then, rush to subject them to coronavirus-associated risks?
I would love nothing more than for there to be a college football season this year. It would bring some normalcy back to the Penn State beat. With that said, the start of a 2020 season should only be considered when health officials deem it wholly safe.
I appreciate and respect the optimism of the college sports community regarding a return to football this fall, but ultimately, none of us are in the driver’s seat, which the coronavirus has clearly shown.
