The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team came up short Friday night.
The Wolverines, bidding for their first win since the final game of the 2018 season, dropped a heartbreaking 6-0 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road decision to New Brighton.
Nyasanu Greene’s one-yard run for the Lions with 3:58 remaining in the second quarter accounted for the game’s lone score.
Ellwood City (0-2 conference, 0-2 overall) has lost 12 games in a row.
Tyler Powell paced the Wolverines’ ground attack with 34 rushing yards on 20 carries. Ellwood City quarterback Ryan Gibbons was 9 of 14 through the air for 70 yards with an interception.
The Wolverines were outgained, 321-125. New Brighton is now 2-0, 2-0.
