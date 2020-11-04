The Ellwood City Lincoln High volleyball team picked up a program first on Monday night.
The second-seeded Lady Wolverines defeated visiting Serra Catholic, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal match. It marks the first trip to the WPIAL semifinals in school history for Ellwood City (16-0).
The Lady Wolverines will host sixth-seeded Avonworth on Wednesday.
Seventh-seeded Serra Catholic bows out at 11-3.
Danielle McCowin paced the Lady Wolverines with 12 kills and Angie Nardone contributed 25 assists.
•Eighth-seeded Shenango dropped a 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 road decision to top-seeded North Catholic in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal contest.
