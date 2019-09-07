The struggles continue for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
The Wolverines of first-year coach Joe Lamenza dropped their third decision of the season, 38-0, to visiting New Brighton in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference action last night at Helling Stadium.
Ellwood, now 0-1 in the conference, 0-3 overall, has been outscored 119-14 on the year. The Lions improved to 2-0, 3-0.
Wolverines quarterback Ryan Gibbons was 8 of 16 through the air for 97 yards with no interceptions.
Tyler Powell led Ellwood on the ground with 63 yards on 22 carries. Ashton Wilson caught three passes for 52 yards and Storm Chambers four passes for 29 yards.
The Wolverines host Neshannock on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.