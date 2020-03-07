Ellwood's Walley to wrestle for gold; Miles eliminated

HERSHEY — Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Austin Walley is heading to Bucknell next year to wrestle, but he has some unfinished business first — winning a state championship gold medal.
Walley, a fourth-place finisher last year, will be going for first Saturday at the PIAA State AA Wrestling Championships at 182 pounds after a stellar performance in two matches Friday.
In the semifinals to earn the finals slot, Walley faced Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer. Walley scored an early takedown and led 2-1 after one period. Another takedown in the second period and he held a 4-3 margin. An escape in the third led to the 5-3 final.
In the quarterfinals Friday morning, Walley decisioned Jacob Feese of Line Mountain, 5-2, pulling away from a 2-2 deadlock.
“We can down here with the goal of getting into the finals and winning of course,” first-year Ellwood coach John Fleming said. “He’s a hard worker and always willing to learn. He puts in extra practices and he is very disciplined. And he’s a smart kid, going to Bucknell.”
Walley (44-1) will face Dylan Bennett (39-0) in the title tilt.
Laurel junior Mitch Miles (285) also competed on Friday.
Miles finished one match short of the medal rounds. Miles lost his opening match Friday, but came back with a win in the consolations. The Spartans big man defeated Jake Moyer of Fairfield, 2-0, then topped Matt Watkins of Tussey Mountain, 2-0. But he bowed 3-0 to Nickolas Warnke of Saucon Valley. The Southwest Region runner-up finished the season with a 38-3 mark.
Lynn Saternow is sports editor at The (Sharon) Herald.
