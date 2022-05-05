Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Joseph Roth claimed a prestigious award on Thursday.
The sophomore had a standout season on the hardwood for the Wolverines and captured third-team status on the Class 3A All-State Team.
“Im real excited because last year I didn’t make it,” Roth said. “It’s an improvement from last year.”
“I actually thought that Joe had a chance to get that last year based on the success we had and the year we had,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “I’m so happy I’m getting this news to be honest with you. It’s a reflection on Joe and the kid he is and the success he’s had in Ellwood City.”
The starting 6-foot-5 center for Ellwood City helped his team claim the first section title in the school’s history. The Wolverines would not return for a shot a WPIAL gold this season after being eliminated in the playoff quarterfinals by Avonworth, 66-55.
“It was a great season,” Roth said. ”It didn’t end how we wanted it to but it was still our first section title in school history so I’m not mad about that.”
Roth appeared in 26 games this season for Ellwood City and netted a total of 458 points. Roth averaged 17.6 per game, was 68.3 percent from the free-throw line and chipped in 11 3-pointers.
“I tell everyone that talks to me about Joe that he just changed the game,” Antuono said. “He can change the game so much without scoring. His presence, his help defensively, his body in the paint. He took us over the top.”
Aside from basketball, Roth is a triple threat in athletics. He also competes in swimming and baseball.
“It’s real exhausting but when I’m in the moment I just don’t really mind it,” Roth said. “I can pull through and do everything. I don’t get tired of it because I love every sport.”
Roth attends Ellwood City but swims for Riverside as part of a co-op program. Roth grabbed PIAA gold in the 100-yard backstroke this year and broke a seven-year state record in the process.
“He’s a special kid, he’s a high-level swimmer, he plays basketball at a high level. He’s a WPIAL champion at Ellwood City and he changed our team,” Antuono said. “He changed the complexion of our team. More importantly than anything, Joe is very coachable and a great young man. That’s what makes me most proud of him.”
2021-22 CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Saraj Ali, 6' 5", senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)
Brendan Boyle, 5' 11", senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond
IV Pettit, 6' 2", senior, Devon Prep
Ty Barrett, 6' senior, Troy Area
Patrick Haigh, 6' 2", junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Makhai Valentine, 6' 3", junior, Steel Valley
SECOND TEAM
Zion Stanford, 6' 5", junior, West Catholic
Easton Fulmer, 6' 1", senior, Franklin
Justice Shoats, 6', senior, Holy Redeemer
Lucas Orchard, 6' 4", junior, Devon Prep
Kobe Magee, 6' 5", senior, Executive Education Academy Charter
Khalif Crawley Jr., 6' 8", senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter
THIRD TEAM
Bryce Epps, 5' 11", junior, South Allegheny
Adam "Budd" Clark, 5' 9", junior, West Catholic
Joseph Roth, 6' 5", sophomore, Ellwood City
Donovan Walker, 6' 1", junior, Aliquippa
Jacen Holloway, 6' 3", junior, Devon Prep
Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6' 3", junior, West Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Fisher, Devon Prep
