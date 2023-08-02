Annie Malkowiak, a 1989 Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate, was hired to be Mt. Pleasant’s head coach for the boys’ basketball program at the end of June.
This marks the first time in Westmoreland County history that a woman will take the helm of a boys team.
But Malkowiak doesn’t want that to be the focal point.
“I don’t want this to be about me. I don’t like that. I just want this to be, ‘We had the best fit for our program.’ I want it to become the norm,” Malkowiak said. “It’s a shame that it’s 2023 and it isn’t the norm. There’s a lot of women out there who would make outstanding coaches. I don’t want it to be a distraction from the boys. It’s great, but I hope it gets the ball rolling. Mt. Pleasant did it and good for them. We got good numbers but I want this to start happening more. We don’t bat an eye when it comes to a man being hired to coach girls.”
Malkowiak was hired to the position after coaching a local church league near Mt. Pleasant which led into visiting a game at Greensburg Central Catholic where two parents approached her for coaching advice.
“One practice turned into five and five turned into seven months,” Malkowiak said. “I started having seventh and eighth graders showing up to my practices. I was asked to coach seventh (grade). In the middle of one of our practices at the school, I got a text message that said the boys coach resigned. I was approached and asked to apply for the job.
“I don’t think our society is at that level of hiring women to coach boys. It’s common to have men coach girls. I knew I interviewed well and know what I’m doing. I’m not mocking anybody, but I never expected them to call and say, ‘We’re going to hire you.’”
Malkowiak netted a career total of 2,370 points while playing for the Lady Wolverines from 1985-89 and inspired women like Ellwood City’s current girls basketball coach Dena Noble.
“My sister (Jolene Krupa) and I used to come watch her play. We wanted to be Annie Malkowiak,” Noble said. “That’s what got my sister and myself involved in the girls basketball program at Ellwood. It all started with Annie en route to her 2,000 point scoring career in Lawrence County.”
Noble said the boys who get to be coached by Malkowiak are, “So lucky and blessed to have her,” adding, “I have her come back every year to talk to my girls. She commands and demands. She knows basketball inside and out. She is passionate, she is caring and she tells it like it is in a caring manner. She’s going to do fantastic things. I can’t wait to go to a game and see her coach those boys.”
Malkowiak coached four seasons at PennWest California. Malkowiak played for the Lady Vulcans before coaching and is a hall of fame player for the university.
Malkowiak said the team has been very receptive and added that they’re, “Very eager to learn and work. I think I earned their respect from what I’ve done with playing at Ellwood City and in college. They treat me like I’m one of the guys which is a really nice thing.”
Malkowiak said every coach is going to have first-year goals of championships, but you also have to be realistic.
“I’m going to make these kids believe in themselves. They can accomplish a lot of things, but you have to be realistic and not set them up for failure either,” Malkowiak said. “I’m just trying to get them used to working. Do I want to make playoffs? Of course. Do I want to make sections? Yes. I hate to lose. I want them to be the kind of player I was.
“I don’t want to make it a year-to-year thing. I want to build a program and build a reputation on and off the floor. I want to build a sense of community here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.