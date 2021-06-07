DUBOIS — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team came to the end of the road Monday at Heindl Field in DuBois.
The Lady Wolverines, the second-place team out of District 7, Class 3A, fell to District 9 champion Punxsutawney 4-3 in 10 innings.
Ellwood ended its season at 14-6. Punxsutawney moves on at 10-10.
A fielder's choice from Kaylee Guidice brought home the game winner.
The Chucks pulled ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single from Allie Meko. The Lady Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the sixth behind the rally begun by Julia Nardone.
The three Ellwood runs were unearned. Nardone was in her pitching debut, allowing four runs on nine hits. She struck out eight in 9.1 innings of work.
The Lady Wolverines reached the WPIAL championship game by entering the district playoffs as the No. 11 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.