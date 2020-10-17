The second quarter proved costly for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team Friday night.
Riverside scored 20 points in the period to forge a 27-12 WPIAL Midwestern Conference victory over the Wolverines.
Ellwood City (0-6 conference, 0-6) has dropped 16 consecutive contests.
Ryan Gibbons cut the Panthers’ lead to 7-6 in the second quarter. The extra point failed.
The Wolverines didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Ashton Wilson reached the end zone on a three-yard run. That score cut the deficit to 20-12 with 9:25 to go.
But, Riverside put the game away with a score with 1:16 to go.
Ellwood City closes the season at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Laurel (4-2, 4-2).
