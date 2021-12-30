The Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team kept momentum on its side for the majority of the match against Redbank Valley on Wednesday.
That momentum changed in Redbank Valley’s favor during the fourth quarter of the Shenango Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs coasted to a victory against Ellwood City, 52-45.
The Lady Wolverines (1-5) came out strong in the first quarter against Redbank Valley. Ellwood City continued its lead, ending the first half, 27-19.
“We had a great game plan; came out and executed it in the first quarter,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “They wanted it more, they ran us up and down the floor.”
The Lady Bulldogs and Ellwood City went back and forth in the third quarter.
“They adjusted their defense, so I had to adjust my offense and our girls just didn’t execute,” Noble said. “Simple fundamental things...they had so many putbacks just off second shots. There’re second and third shots that they shouldn’t get.
“We get in so much foul trouble all the time. We’ve got to limit that.”
Redbank Valley (6-0) trailed 41-35 after three periods.
“We came out a little bit flat,” Redbank Valley coach Chris Edmonds said. “Ellwood City came out, did a really nice job on us in the first half and then we settled down a little bit and made a comeback.
“We just told the girls to stick with what they were doing.”
Redbank Valley knotted the count at 42 with 5:30 remaining in the game and eventually took the lead for good.
“It’s all back to fundamentals,” Noble said. “We were gassed out.”
Kyla Servick paced the Lady Wolverines with 14 points, while Claire Noble and Grace Balin added eight points each.
Ellwood City will play Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game.
