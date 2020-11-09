FOX CHAPEL — The Ellwood City Lincoln High volleyball team suffered a painful loss Saturday.
The second-seeded Lady Wolverines dropped a 25-13, 25-12, 18-25, 25-11 decision to top-seeded North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match at Fox Chapel High School.
It was the only loss for Ellwood City (17-1) on the season. Just one team advances to the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Wolverines won 52 of 61 sets on the season.
Ellwood City reached the district semifinals and championship this season for the first time in program history.
The Trojanettes (17-0) advance to the state playoffs.
The Lady Wolverines got back into the match with a 10-1 run late in the third game to cut the deficit to 2-1 entering the fourth game. However, North Catholic didn’t allow Ellwood City to sustain that momentum. The Trojanettes scored seven of the game’s first 10 points en route to closing out the match in four games.
The Lady Wolverines lose Maria Ioanilli, Danielle McCowin and Breanna Reisinger to graduation.
