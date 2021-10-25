MARS — The Ellwood City Lincoln High volleyball team made it look easy Monday night.
The Lady Wolverines picked up a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 win over Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary-round match at Mars High School.
Fifteenth-seeded Ellwood City (11-6) advances to take on No. 2 seed Avonworth (13-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avonworth. Last year, Ellwood City reached the WPIAL championship match before falling to North Catholic.
The Lady Wolverines raced to a 10-4 lead in the first game against the 18th-seeded Lady Scots (9-8) and eventually pulled away for the win.
The second set was no different, as Ellwood City sprinted to a 10-3 lead. The Lady Wolverines were up 13-7 midway through the game and 23-18 before putting away Southmoreland.
The teams battled back and forth in the third game. Ellwood City led 13-12 and again at 18-16.
