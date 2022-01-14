The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team will have a new boss on the sideline next season.
Dan Bradley, who resigned as coach of the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart football program a little more than a week ago, was named to take over the same position of the Wolverines. The move was announced Thursday night.
Bradley takes over for Joe Lamenza, who stepped down. Lamenza was 0-25 in three seasons at the Ellwood City helm.
Bradley coached the Chargers for six seasons. He started his coaching career with Sto-Rox, going 23-3 from 2012 to 2013. The Vikings reached the WPIAL Class 1A championship game both years, falling to Clairton in 2012 and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in 2013.
Ambridge was Bradley’s next stop, coaching there in 2014 and 2015. The Bridgers were 8-11 over those two seasons, including one playoff appearance.
Bradley coached OLSH from 2016 to 2021. The Chargers were 49-19 overall, with six trips to the playoffs, two appearances in the WPIAL championship game (2018, 2021) and a WPIAL title in 2018.
Bradley owns an 80-33 overall record.
Ellwood City’s last victory was a 34-26 decision over Brentwood on Oct. 26, 2018.
Lamenza, an Ellwood City native and 1996 Ellwood City Lincoln graduate, coached Blackhawk from 2015 to 2017. His Cougars teams recorded an 8-19 overall mark with no playoff appearances. Lamenza was replacing legendary Blackhawk coach Joe Hamilton. Hamilton was 295-155-8 with Blackhawk, and 342-170-11 in 49 total seasons at four different schools, with the majority of that tenure spent at Blackhawk.
Lamenza also was the head coach at Mohawk, tallying a four-year mark of 7-29. He also coached at West Mifflin and Slippery Rock High School as well and was an assistant coach at Robert Morris, Riverside, Beaver and Ellwood City.
