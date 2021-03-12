The slipper continues to fit for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team.
Neshannock’s season, meanwhile, is over.
The Wolverines never trailed in capturing a 60-51 WPIAL Class 3A semifinal-round matchup on the Lancers’ home floor.
Eleventh-seeded Ellwood City (13-4) advances to its first WPIAL championship game since 1986. The Cinderella Wolverines will square off against top-seeded South Allegheny at 5 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny for the title.
“This is just every coach’s dream,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “Being at Ellwood City, being an 11 seed, coming here a couple of years ago, taking a chance on playing three freshmen back then and add in pieces here and there, it’s remarkable.
“We were an 11 seed going into Neshannock’s backyard, I have to give all the credit to my guys. They have been listening, executing the scouting reports, working hard at practice. They deserve it. We did it the hard way and we’re playing great basketball at the right time.”
The Gladiators (17-4) moved on with a 62-50 decision over Aliquippa.
“They’re a load,” Antuono said of South Allegheny. “They were picked to win it since the beginning of the year; they pose a lot of problems.”
The second-seeded Lancers finished the season at 17-2 overall. They swept the regular-season series from Ellwood City, 47-39 and 59-50. The latter matchup, played at Neshannock, went overtime.
“I firmly believe all four of our top teams in our section should have been in the top eight seeds,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Ellwood is a really good basketball team. Laurel is a very good basketball team. Numerically, they look like upsets, but they’re not.
“Our section was loaded this year. There was a lot of good teams. I tried to stress to our guys this isn’t how we would have hoped it would end. It was a very good season, but it’s not the end we were looking for.”
The Wolverines held a 16-14 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 28-22 with 2:42 to go in the opening half. The Lancers closed the deficit to 34-31 at the break.
Joseph Roth netted 16 of his 19 points in the first quarter for Ellwood City.
“I knew what they were going to do with Steve (Antuono) and face guard him,” Coach Antuono said of his son. “I wasn’t going to let Steve press his game. We are a team. We don’t need a guy to score 30. Don’t press the issue.
“I tried to set up Joe (Roth) and Alexander on the same side of the court.”
Johnpaul Mozzocio helped keep Neshannock close in the opening half. Mozzocio tossed in 15 markers on 4-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
“Ellwood played a 3-2 zone,” Corey said. “One of the things I think that something we were good at this year was our length.
“Ellwood for the most part is just as long as us. They have some tall kids. They played that 3-2 zone and made it difficult to get it inside. At times, their defense cut down on the quantity of good looks we got.”
The Lancers knotted the count at 38 late in the third. It was the lone tie of the game. Neshannock had a three-point attempt with time winding that would have given the hosts its first lead.
However, the ball was partially blocked and Ellwood streaked the other way with the ball. The Wolverines made a layup just ahead of the buzzer for a 40-38 advantage after three periods.
“That was very critical,” Coach Antuono said. “Neshannock was primed to get that lead. We just closed out with high hands and made a play.
“That was big. These are just kids competing at a high level at a big moment. We wouldn’t go away.”
There was only 13 total points scored in that period, seven of which from the Lancers. Alexander Roth scored all six of the Wolverines’ points.
“It’s only one possession,” Corey said. “Our third quarter defensively, that was the only field goal of the quarter for Ellwood.
“They had four foul shots prior to that layup. On the other side of it though, we only had three field goals. We played well defensively in the third.”
The Wolverines opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 48-38 lead with 4:54 to go. Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens was whistled for a moving screen with 5:21 to go and Ellwood City up 45-38.
The foul was Owens’ fifth. He was hit with a technical on his way off the court, helping the Wolverines stretch the lead.
“It was unfortunate,” Corey said of Owens fouling out and getting a technical. “It was an intense game. Both teams were playing at a high level of intensity.”
The Lancers got as close as 55-51 with 1:15 to go. Ellwood City was able to make free throws to put the game away.
“The foul shooting could have been better in the fourth quarter. But we made enough of them,” Coach Antuono said.
Alexander Roth posted 18 points for Ellwood City.
Russell Kwiat netted 14 markers for the Lancers and Mike Sopko was next with 11.
Ellwood City lost that 1986 WPIAL Class 3A championship game to Blackhawk, 71-70. It was the second consecutive loss in the district title game for the Wolverines.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am for the people who have supported me and hired me,” Coach Antuono said. “Just making history for the school, to me, that’s very satisfying for me.
“Ellwood City has been used to losing. But they bought in to the system and they are an unselfish group. I’m just so happy for the people of Ellwood City. They deserve it. This doesn’t happen very often.”
Neshannock loses five players to graduation — Liam Kosior, Kwiat, Mozzocio, Spencer Perry and Matthew Parkonen.
“This was a special group of kids,” Corey said. “I’ve been looking forward to coaching this group. We knew we had a lot of talent in the locker rom this year.
“It’s a big loss to end the season like this. Not being able to see those five great gentlemen in the gym with us again is going to hurt. All five seniors are great kids. They have done so much for our program.”
