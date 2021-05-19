McKEES ROCKS — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team needed to produce in the seventh inning Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines did that and more.
Ellwood City rallied from a one-run deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh in posting a 7-5 win over Deer Lakes in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Montour High School.
The Lady Wolverines trailed 5-4 heading to the top of the seventh.
“It was a great game,” Ellwood City coach Gary Rozanski said. “Both teams played hard. We did have some mistakes today.
“We were both putting pressure on one another. We put the ball in play. We got some key hits. We felt if we could get a couple runs we could close it out.”
Ellwood City (12-4), seeded No. 11, will square off against Waynesburg, in the second round, on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Raiders (12-4), who are seeded No. 3, had a first-round bye.
“We’re trying to find out stuff on Waynesburg,” Rozanski said. “They’re obviously good. You have to bring your A game at this point of the season and hopefully come out on top.”
Kyla Servick led off the seventh for Ellwood City with a single. Maria Ioanilli doubled to left to put runners on second and third. Aliya Garroway grounded out to second base to score Servick and tie the game at 5.
Mollie Street struck out for the second out of the inning. With two outs, Makinley Magill singled to center to score Ioanilli and put the Lady Wolverines up 6-5. Julia Nardone doubled to center to score Magill from first for a 7-5 lead.
“The goal was to tie it up at least,” Rozanski said. “We knew we would need to hold them and then go from there if we just tied it.
“Getting the lead and that two-run cushion was great. The inning was pretty good; it was playoff softball. I’m proud of the girls. They really battled.”
Angie Nardone had two hits and scored two runs for the Lady Wolverines. Ellwood City had nine total hits.
Garroway knocked in two runs.
Julia Nardone (12-4) tossed a complete game to earn the win. Julia Nardone allowed seven hits and five runs — none earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
“Julia is a freshman and she pitched pretty well,” Rozanski said. “She pounded the strike zone.
“She came out in the seventh like an upperclassmen and threw strikes. She went right at them.”
Jenna Bisegna went the distance and suffered the loss. Bisegna gave up nine hits and seven runs with eight strikeouts.
Sixth-seeded Deer Lakes bows out at 11-4.
Ellwood City scored one run in the first, three in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Deer Lakes plated two markers in the first, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
