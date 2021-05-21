By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
MONTOUR — Two key innings propelled the Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team to a win Thursday.
The Lady Wolverines scored all of their runs in the first and fourth innings in a 7-4 WPIAL 3A quarterfinal-round victory over Waynesburg Central at Montour High School.
“I thought we played a great game,” Ellwood City coach Gary Rozanski said. “Scoring early is always big in a playoff game.”
Ellwood City (13-4), seeded No. 11, will battle Southmoreland, in the semifinals, on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Scots (11-4), who are seeded No. 7, advanced with an 11-5 decision over North Catholic. Southmoreland and Waynesburg Central are in the same section (Section 3).
“Southmoreland is a good team,” Rozanski said. “They will be similar to what we have played in the playoffs.”
The win also guarantees the Lady Wolverines at least two more games. Three teams advance to the PIAA playoffs this year. The winner will compete for the district championship, while the loser of Tuesday’s tilt will move on to the consolation contest with one final chance to qualify for the state playoffs.
“Now that we have an idea of what is going on, they want more,” Rozanski said of what is upcoming for his team. “Right now, we’re focused on winning Tuesday and getting to the championship.
“If things don’t work out, we still have another opportunity to reach the state tournament.”
The Lady Wolverines notched 10 hits, including two each by Maria Ioanilli, Kyla Servick, Angelina Nardone and Aliya Garroway.
Garroway drove in three runs for Ellwood City and Mollie Street added a pair.
Nardone led off the game with a single and Servick reached on a bunt single to put runners on first and second. Following a strikeout, Garroway doubled to center, scoring Nardone and Servick for a 2-0 lead. Street was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Makinley Magill grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Garroway from second for a 3-0 lead.
“It was something we stress and we try to do, especially in the playoffs,” Rozanski said of building an early lead. “You try to get ahead as quickly as you can. We felt pretty good after holding them to just one run in the bottom of the first.”
The Lady Raiders tied the game at 3 after three frames. Ellwood City went back to work in the fourth, plating four runs to take the lead for good.
Nardone doubled with one out and Servick doubled in Nardone. Garroway’s single plated Servick for a 5-3 buffer. Street swatted a two-run homer for a 7-3 advantage. It was her first blast of the season.
“With teams like Waynesburg Central, you get this far, you try to score as much as you can and keep the lead,” Rozanski said. “We wanted a couple of more runs, but we made some plays defensively.”
Freshman Julia Nardone (13-4) went the distance to pick up the win. Julia Nardone allowed seven hits and four runs — three earned — with one walk and three strikeouts.
“She pitched well again,” Rozanski said of Julia Nardone. “Her changeup worked well and it kept them off balance.
“They had one or two big hits. We got out of some jams. She threw well and she pounded the strike zone.”
Ellwood City scored three runs in the first and four more in the fourth.
Waynesburg Central tallied a run in the first, two in the second and one in the fifth.
